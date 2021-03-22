A new baby reveals his father’s violation!

A Saudi man concealed a final court ruling issued with proof of a definitive divorce in Baynunah, and deliberately referred to an unqualified mufti in a fraudulent manner to return to his wife, and after he recovered his wife, she became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

The details of the incident, which began with a man divorcing his wife 3 separate shots, and a final court ruling was issued to prove the irrevocable divorce in Baynunah, but he went to an unqualified mufti and concealed from him the court ruling and fraudulently questioned him, who in turn issued a fatwa permitting his return to his wife.

The Saudi newspaper “Al-Watan” said that the wife’s father was happy with this fatwa, out of his desire to reunite the family and given the presence of children, and he ordered her to return to her ex-husband without proof of review before the court.

She indicated that the wife, after returning to his wife, became pregnant from him, and when the husband applied to register the new child in the family record, it was found from the civil status records that the parents were in a state of irrevocable divorce, and that she had not received anything to order the removal of this impediment.

The civil status referred the incident to the court, which in turn discovered this major violation of the law and order, and ruled the annulment of the marriage contract, disciplining both the husband and the legal guardian of the wife, and ruled the validity of the child’s lineage to his father because it is the impact of a void marriage that the husband and wife believe is correct.