His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “Dubai is the digital capital of the region, and our goal is to be the main global capital in the near future.”

His Highness explained that Dubai has gone through several stages, through which it has become a global model in upgrading government digital services and operations, continuing His Highness that the new authority’s job is to digitize life in Dubai, not to digitize government services.

His Highness said, “The size of our digital economy is 100 billion dirhams, and we aim to double that within two years,” adding that all Dubai’s departments will be the main team for digitizing life in the emirate.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a law establishing the Dubai Digital Authority and adding five entities under its umbrella: Smart Dubai Government, Smart Dubai Department, and Dubai Data Corporation. The Dubai Electronic Security Center and the Dubai Statistics Center, with the authority enjoying the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to carry out the business and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives. His Highness also issued a decree appointing Hamad Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansouri as Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority.

The law comes within the framework of the government sector development plan, approved by His Highness, in an effort to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of business, keep pace with future developments, and in line with the roadmap for the new generation of digitizing government work and meeting the requirements of the transformation to digitize Dubai’s fiftieth.

The Dubai Digital Authority aims to achieve a number of strategic objectives, namely enhancing Dubai’s digital position, supporting its efforts towards smart and digital transformation, contributing to maintaining a high level of quality in providing digital services to members of society and its various groups, and developing a secure digital environment that aims to protect Data, information systems and the communication network and control over them in all sectors in the Emirate.

The authority also aims to ensure the happiness and well-being of members of society through the use of digital technologies, and to support decision makers to formulate development policies and planning processes, and to measure strategic performance for smart and digital transformation in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the Emirate of Dubai, over the past two decades, has gone through several stages, through which it has become a global model in upgrading government digital services and operations, and seeks during the next stage to redouble efforts and digitize life in it, and to be a leading global model. In this area.

His Highness said: “We issued a law to establish the Dubai Digital Authority, and the Smart Dubai Government, the Smart Dubai Department, the Dubai Data Corporation, the Dubai Statistics Center, the Dubai Electronic Security Center, and its new director, Hamad Al-Mansoori, one of my team members, and the new authority’s job is to digitize life in Dubai, not digitizing Dubai government services.”

His Highness added, “Dubai is the digital capital of the region, and our goal is to be the main global capital in the near future, and for Dubai to be the best city in the world in terms of ease of life, and the quality of digital life will be the basis for improving people’s lives.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that Dubai, the next 50 years, and the new digital government, everything in them is based on data and an understanding of life in all its dimensions, while the establishment of the new authority comes as part of the initiative to transform Dubai into a global digital center, to begin the post-government phase. And the smart city, through a unified authority (Dubai Digital), with powers and competencies that meet human and business needs over the next 50 years.

His Highness said: “We started our digital journey 20 years ago, and the size of our digital economy is 100 billion dirhams, and we aim to double that within two years, and direct all Dubai departments to join our digital team in its mission, to make Dubai the world’s first digital economic capital.”

His Highness explained that the Dubai departments will be the main team for digitizing life in Dubai, and the private sector will do the job, and the new authority will work to enable this partnership between the two sectors. His Highness continued: “We have high confidence in the new team, which consists of five leading and distinguished entities in the Dubai government.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• “Dubai is the digital capital of the region.. Our goal is to be the main global capital soon.”

• “The size of our digital economy is 100 billion dirhams, and we aim to double that within two years.”

• «All Dubai departments will be the main team for the digitization of life in the emirate».

• “Dubai has gone through several stations, through which it has become a global model for upgrading services.”

• «Dubai Digital» enhances the position of the emirate, and supports its efforts towards smart and digital transformation.

• The new authority supports decision makers in formulating development policies and planning processes.

Data Protection Standards

Within its objectives, the Dubai Digital Authority supports contributing to the revitalization of the economic cycle in the Emirate of Dubai, by facilitating the digital exchange of transactions and data between government and private agencies, and raising the level of effectiveness and efficiency in government performance, by enabling government agencies to automate their work, activities and services, and enhance confidence The public relying on digital and smart services.

According to the law of its establishment, the new authority will be the official competent authority in the Emirate of Dubai in matters related to the development, approval and management of plans, policies, and strategies related to information technology, data, smart and digital transformation and information security, and within its tasks, it will specialize in setting controls and standards for data protection, and expressing opinion on projects of local legislation. Federal, and international agreements and treaties that regulate the security, confidentiality, unity and integration of government and personal data, as well as monitoring and auditing local entities and evaluating their performance.

The Authority’s plans

The law establishing the “Dubai Digital Authority” stated that the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority would assume the tasks of supervising the work and activities of the authority, running its affairs, and representing it in its relations with others, by proposing the authority’s general policy, strategic plans, and a plan for smart and digital transformation, in consultation with the competent authorities. Supervising the follow-up of its implementation, in addition to proposing policies, strategies and initiatives in the field of digital government and smart transformation, and approving initiatives, programs and projects related to the Authority’s work.

4 strategic missions

The law establishing the “Dubai Digital Authority” sets four strategic tasks for the new authority, which are digital transformation with its new needs and requirements, strengthening the digital economy, qualifying digital human competencies, and preserving the digital wealth that has been achieved over the past decades, while the new amendments will contribute to the work digitization system. The government in the emirate, in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city fully managed by smart digital transactions.



