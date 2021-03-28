The work to liberate the ship ‘Ever Given’ that is stranded in the Suez Canal and thus blocks maritime traffic on this strategic communication route have failed again this Saturday night, according to sources from the Suez Canal Authority consulted by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Although it was reported that on Saturday night the cargo ship was planned to be unwound, the attempt to free the cargo ship has not yielded results and will be tried again this Sunday at high tide.

“Unfortunately, we did not succeed,” said the sources consulted by Sputnik. “Today we will carry out additional dredging work and will try again during the next rising tide,” he said.

The director of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Usama Rabie, has assured that the sandstorm was not the “main cause” of the ship’s grounding. Rabie has not specified a specific reason that caused the incident, but explained at a press conference that there are “other factors.”

Until now, the official version attributed to the sandstorm on Tuesday the lack of visibility by which the ship crossed in the channel and has caused a traffic jam of 321 boats, as Rabie revealed this Saturday.

These ships are stuck in the canal itself or are anchored waiting to be able to cross this strategic route for trade from around the world.

Rabie pointed out that it is “difficult” to specify when the canal can be unblocked and has specified that there are 14 tugboats involved in the work. This has allowed for “progress”, although it has not specified more.

This Saturday began an operation to tow the immense ship, 400 meters in length, a length of four football fields, after the excavation carried out around the jammed bow of the ship, as previously reported by Rabie.

The operation involved nine huge tugboats whose success “depends on many factors, including the direction of the wind,” as explained in a statement issued late on Friday.

Dutch firm Boskalis, owner of the emergency response team hired to assist in rescue operations, has indicated that the efforts could take a few days as long as even heavier tugs make an appearance.

“The heavy tugs, with a combined capacity of 400 tonnes, will arrive this weekend. We hope that a combination of tugs, sand dredging in the bow and high tide will allow us to release the ship early next week, “explained Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, to the Dutch television program Nieuwsuur on Friday. the night.

In addition, in the next few hours an overland crane will arrive on the weekend to relieve the ship’s load by unloading its containers. “If we do not manage to release it next week, we will have to remove about 600 containers from the bow to reduce the weight,” he added.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbuli, for his part expressed his gratitude to the countries that have offered their help to Egypt and stressed that it is a “highly exceptional” incident. To solve it, “all the national and international material, resources and knowledge” have been put in place. “We are in a race against time to restore traffic on this vital artery that serves the entire world,” he stressed.

The ship was stranded on Tuesday and has since caused an unprecedented traffic jam on one of the world’s busiest trade routes, causing the diversion of more than 200 ships and the paralysis of goods worth 9.5 billion euros a day.