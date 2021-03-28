Two more tugboats set off for the Egyptian Suez Canal today, Sunday, to aid efforts to free a container ship – the size of a skyscraper – that has been stuck for days in a vital waterway.

This comes despite the fact that two major international shipping companies are increasingly diverting their ships to the Cape of Good Hope route, fearing that the liberation process will take longer.

The huge “Evergiven”, a Japanese ship flying the Panama flag and transporting goods between Asia and Europe, was suspended last Tuesday in a single passage in the Suez Canal.

The authorities have since been trying to remove the ship, and cargo traffic through the canal – estimated at more than $ 9 billion per day – has stopped, further disrupting the already tense global shipping network due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Satellite data, published by (Marine Traffic.com), showed the summoning of the ship (Alp Gard) – flying the Dutch flag – and the ship (Carlo Magno) – flying the Italian flag, to help the already existing tugboats, and they arrived at the Red Sea near The city of Suez in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bernhard Schulte Ship Management, which manages the Evergiven ship, said the tugs will propel the vessel – which is 400 meters long – as the rigs continue to unload sand and mud from the bow of the ship to the side of the port, according to the Associated Press. .

The head of the Suez Canal Authority told reporters on Saturday that the strong winds “are not the only reason” for the ship’s stranding, referring to a role for the ship’s poles in the accident.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie said that investigations are underway, but he did not rule out a human or technical error.