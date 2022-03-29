The first birth control pill for women was developed in the 1950s by a scientific team led by Gregory Pincus and funded by suffragist Katharine McCormick. The combination of hormones designed by Pincus altered the menstrual cycle and suppressed ovulation, thereby overcoming a difficult technological challenge fueled by the interest of millions of women seeking control over their pregnancies. For decades, attempts have been made to develop a similar pill for men, but so far efforts have not brought such a product to market. At the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS, for its acronym in English), a group of researchers from the University of Minnesota (USA) presented last week the results of a study in mice that shows the potential of a non-hormonal male contraceptive pill.

Many of the compounds that are being tested to prevent sperm production apply a hormonal mechanism, such as the female one, but in this case with testosterone as the target. Given the intricate hormonal balance of living things, touching one has an impact on others and side effects, as many women who take the pill know, are common. In the case of men, weight gain, depression or lack of desire are some of those that have been found during clinical trials of these drugs. Thus, among male contraceptives, the most widely used is still the condom, which was first tested on a large scale by Gabriele Falloppio (the one with the tubes) during the terrifying syphilis epidemic in Europe in the 16th century.

Abdullah Al Noman, responsible for the presentation at the ACS, explained that his alternative would overcome the aforementioned problems. The Minnesota team created a compound designed to block a form of vitamin A, the retinoic acid receptor alpha, which is very important in sperm formation. Previously, it had already been observed that blocking the gene that produces this protein in mice renders them sterile with no apparent side effects, and researchers from Noman’s laboratory, led by Gunda Georg, searched for a molecule with the same effect. Studying the structure of the protein, they tested a hundred compounds that could selectively inhibit retinoic acid until they came to a compound named YCT529. When they gave it to mice, the number of sperm in their ejaculates plummeted and pregnancies were reduced by 99%. Furthermore, when the animals stopped taking the pill, they regained their reproductive capacity in less than a month and a half.

Jose Gutierrez Ales, president of the Spanish Society of Contraceptionfinds the results interesting. “Having such a high capacity to bind to the alpha receptor gives it a very desirable specificity in any drug, because, in principle, it will only have the desired effects,” he points out. “Although the transition to humans always gives surprises,” he adds. The gynecologist at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville sees as an advantage that “it will not interfere with the hormonal balance of those who take them” and that there are no doubts about the recovery of fertility. However, in addition to waiting for the human tests, which the researchers plan to start at the end of this year, Gutiérrez Alés does not rule out that it be discarded, “as has been done with so many products”, despite the good prospects.

Georg, who, in addition to being the director of the Department of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Minnesota, is a consultant for YourChoice Therapeutics, the company that owns the rights to YCT529, is also hopeful with the results of the animal studies, but acknowledges that “only the trials clinical [en humanos] will show whether this effective, side-effect-free, and reversible drug becomes a reality.” Georg has already had experience of how difficult it is to make the leap from good results in animal models to the market. A few years ago, gamendazole, another non-hormonal contraceptive alternative, showed its effectiveness in mice, but, as the researcher explains, its development was abandoned “because the duration of the patent did not allow enough time to get it to market in a reasonable time ”.

In the past, the combination of difficulty and lack of interest has prevented the advent of contraceptive alternatives for men beyond the condom and vasectomy. For one thing, blocking the production of millions of sperm per ejaculation seems more difficult than doing the same with a single egg. However, some human clinical trials have managed to do so successfully.

One of the ones that went the furthest was the led by Douglas Colvard, of the organization CONRAD (Research and development in contraception, of its acronym in English) and protected by the World Health Organization. Applied as an injection, it followed 266 participants for just over a year. During that time, four pregnancies occurred and in 94.8% of the cases, the ability to produce sperm returned during the year after the injections were abandoned. In the conclusions, it was stated that the efficacy was “relatively good” compared to other methods available for men, although it was recognized that the frequency of “mild and moderate” mood disorders was relatively high. A report from an outside safety committee caused patient recruitment and injections to be stopped early, and the investigation stalled. Another trial of more than 1,000 people in China with an injectable hormonal contraceptive also showed that it could limit sperm production as much as necessary, but the company developing the drug, Zhejiang Xian Ju Pharmaceutical, never tried to bring it to market.

The success of the feminine pill has reduced the commercial interest of the masculine one. Those who become pregnant and bear a greater part of the consequences of an unwanted pregnancy, even in a stable couple, are women. Pharmaceutical companies and gynecologists argue that they often wouldn’t trust men to take their pills when they should. Also that most of them will not accept the inconvenience and inconvenience of assuming their share of responsibility in a problem that medicine, although with a significant number of side effects, has already resolved. With this scenario, when the slightest problem appears in a type of drug that would be aimed at healthy people, the studies are stopped.

In science, it is often said that nuclear fusion, which would provide an almost infinite amount of energy on a constant basis and with almost no pollution, has been 20 years away from becoming a reality for decades. Something similar happens with the male contraceptive drug. Efforts like those of Georg and his team try to make the joke obsolete, but science and technology alone may not be enough to bring about change.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.