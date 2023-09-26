The treasure was discovered by the joint Egyptian-German archaeological mission from the University of Würzburg, headed by Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, working in the Abu Sir area.

Treasure details

The head of the mission, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khaled, said:

The number of warehouses discovered was about eight, and although the northern and southern parts of the warehouse area were severely damaged, especially the ceiling and floor, it is still possible to see the remains of the original walls and parts of the floor.

The discovered warehouses were restored and documented accurately archaeologically, which greatly contributed to understanding the interior design of King Sahure’s pyramid.

The work team also succeeded in revealing the original dimensions and design of the front room of King Sahure’s burial chamber, which was damaged over time, as its eastern wall suffered severe damage.

Only the northeastern corner and 0.30 meters of the eastern wall could be discovered, but the expedition built new retaining walls in place of the demolished ones.

The mission also succeeded in uncovering traces of a low corridor that had been mentioned by the English architect John Bering, who was considered one of the first explorers of the interior design of the pyramid in 1836.

The Egyptian-German mission cleaned the corridor using the latest technologies, including 3D laser scanning using the ZEB Horizon m GeoSLAM scanner.

The Egyptian-German team, in cooperation with the 3D Geoscan team, conducted a survey of the areas discovered inside the pyramid, which allowed for the drawing of comprehensive maps of both the vast external areas and the narrow corridors and rooms inside them.

The Egyptian-German archaeological mission began its work at the site in 2019 through the conservation and restoration project for the Pyramid of King Sahure, with support from the Antiquities Endowment Fund (AEF) of the American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE), with the aim of protecting the interior parts of the Pyramid of Sahure.

The importance of the treasure

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that this archaeological discovery represents great importance, especially as it contributes to unveiling the architectural philosophy of the pyramid of King Sahure, the second king of the Fifth Dynasty (2400 BC) and the first king to be buried in Abusir.

She confirmed that the discovered warehouses will be made available for future study as soon as the mission finishes its work, and will also be opened to receive Egyptian and foreign visitors in the near future.

Ahmed Badran, professor of Egyptian antiquities at Cairo University, said in a statement to Sky News Arabia that this discovery: