The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has launched the “Mahami” application to manage the daily tasks of the employee, and it allows officials to follow up on a real-time daily basis with their employees, starting with the head of the department, to follow up the employees of his department, or the director of the department, to follow up the employees of his department, or the executive director to follow up the employees of the sector to which he reports, as well as the general manager. For the department, the application allows him to follow up and communicate with his subordinates.

Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stressed the Department’s keenness to harness artificial intelligence to serve the government human resources sector in Dubai, and to benefit from modern technologies in developing work and facilitating and speeding up the provision of services.

He said that the department is making every effort to qualify national competencies appropriately to manage future government work, by providing them with the necessary experience and skills, and urging them to continuously learn.

Abdullah Al Falasi added that the launch of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department aims to make it easier for workers in Dubai government departments to complete tasks with complete accuracy. Work on the “Mahami” application will begin in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department in the first phase, and it can be circulated to all Dubai Government departments at a later stage. It provides many services and features that facilitate the communication process between employees, as it provides the feature of creating groups for communication within the department or department. The group is supervised by the department head or department director, and information and directions are exchanged across the group.

The application provides the files feature, by creating files through the application, through which work files are exchanged, files are signed confidentially and privately, as well as the creation of shared files for all concerned employees. The application also allows project management, through direct communication with workers on a single project. During which information is exchanged and directions related to project management are given, in complete privacy and confidentiality.