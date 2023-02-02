Within the framework of the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2023” in its eighth edition, the Colleges of Technology presented a graduation project entitled “Cycling in Virtual Reality”, based on an exciting experience of cycling and moving through the city’s landmarks and landscapes.

Yesterday, federal and local government agencies, academic institutions and the private sector in the country continued to organize events and activities to enhance community participation in creating experiences and initiatives that improve people’s lives. From the Authority’s employees on the Year of Sustainability and the strategy “We Are the Emirates 2031”, provided that it continues throughout the month of innovation.

The Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah organized an open discussion about the Entrepreneurship Lab, where the Entrepreneurship Lab for Sharjah students shares their experiences in the field of entrepreneurship with current students, to encourage them to start an idea or project of their own.

The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a training workshop entitled “Exploring the Future of Business 2071”, with the aim of educating the participants on the latest mechanisms that can be followed, and the challenges that can be faced and dealt with.

Yesterday, the activities of the annual National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, organized by the Ministry of Education, continued for the second day. It included three main competitions: the UAE Young Scientist Competition, Young Entrepreneurs Competition, and the Next Entrepreneur Competition.

The UAE Hackathon, which is the largest innovation competitive event of its kind in the region, was organized by the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority as part of its efforts to spread the culture of digital transformation in the UAE. The UAE Hackathon brings together groups of society, including university and high school students, employees, entrepreneurs, information technology professionals, and others, to work on developing solutions and ideas in the areas identified by the Hackathon, using available data.

The events are held under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, with the participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector and academic institutions.