However, Pfizer announced its intention to develop a modified version of the drug called “danoglibron.”

This drug belongs to a new class of successful treatments based on a component similar to the gastrointestinal hormone glucagon, or GLP-1 (GLP-1It leads to a feeling of fullness and weight loss.

“Danoglibron” is distinguished from competing medications already on the market in that it is not given by injection, but rather orally in the form of tablets.

During the clinical trial, Pfizer tested taking these pills twice a day, but stated that it intends to focus on a new formula that is taken once a day.

The clinical trial included a few hundred obese participants who did not have type 2 diabetes.

Pfizer explained that the experiment showed side effects similar to those expected to be caused by a drug of this type, but “it was noted that their rates were high,” as “cases of nausea reached 73 percent, vomiting reached 47 percent, and diarrhea reached 25 percent.”

More than half of the participants who received this drug stopped treatment.

However, “danoglibron” has proven to lead to weight loss of between 8 percent and 13 percent of body mass in 32 weeks, or from 5 percent to 9.5 percent in 26 weeks.

A statement quoted Michael Dolsten, a senior official at Pfizer, as confirming that “the improved formulation of danoglybron, which is taken once daily, could play an important role in treating obesity.”

The anti-obesity drug market, which generates huge profits for the pharmaceutical industry, is currently dominated by the Danish “Novo Nordisk” group through its drug “Wegovi” and the American “Eli Lilly” company through “Zebound,” which was approved by the United States last month.