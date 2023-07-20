Adult Swim has given the green light toLazarus“, a new Toonami series from renowned anime director Shinichirō Watanabe, known for his work on episodes of “cowboy bebop“, “Samurai Champloo” and “Kids on the Slope“. Produced by the anime studio MAPPA, “Lazarus” also has the collaboration of the director of the series “john wickChad Stahelski, who designed several action sequences for the series, along with the musical talents of saxophonist Kamasi Washington; producer, DJ and musician Floating Points; and the producer, DJ and musician Bonobo. The trio will provide a jazzy and electronic soundtrack for the project.

Watanabe will reveal details about the series in the Adult Swim Festival in San Diego on Saturday at 5:15 pm, as part of the event Comic-Con Toonami on the Green. “Lazarus“, which is already in production, takes place in the year 2052. The series follows a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist who develops a drug called Hapuna, a universal remedy that has the unexpected effect of causing death three years later. A special group of agents is formed to take on the malevolent Skinner.

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can’t help but feel that this project will be a culmination of my career thus far,” Watanabe said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I hope you enjoy”.

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest artists alive, and it’s a dream come true to collaborate with him on a new original series,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vice president and head of anime and action series at Adult Swim. “Like all of his works,’Lazarus‘ is full of great ideas, incredible characters, and a lot of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”

Release plans have not been revealed.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: cowboy bebop it’s one of the best anime you can watch, I don’t have to tell you so I have high expectations for Lazarus.