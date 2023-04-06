Thursday, April 6, 2023, 00:46





“No one stops you today!” sings Madbel in her new single, ‘Tarara’, the first preview of her self-titled album. “It is going to be a conceptual album that arises from the figure of La Tarara,” says the artist from Almería who has settled in Murcia for 12 years, who found inspiration by reading the Anthology of Federico García Lorca. «At the end of the book came the harmonizations that he, who was a pianist, made of popular songs, including ‘La Tarara’. Reading the lyrics, the ending especially calls my attention, which I change to ‘today nobody stops you’”, explains the creator of this new version, who updates her lyrics. «Although some concepts might seem stale, I thought about the time when this song could have been written – it is thought to be of Sephardic origin, although the date is not known – and what would people see in the figure of La Tarara and I came to mind the image of a free woman who moved as she wanted, who dressed as she wanted… oysters! “, says the author, enthusiastic about this 21st century Tarara, turned into a character who transforms throughout the album and that will appear on the second single, which will be published on April 21, turned into ‘Maribitch’.

“A Cry for Freedom”



La Tarara is the common thread with which Madbel launches a critique “of the traditional” in an album full of contrasts that has had the co-production of Raúl de Lara and Jorge Guirao -and Mario Vigara on three of the songs- and the ‘ mastering’ by Antonio Navarro. «I try for the music to be closely linked to the message and, as in the movies, when the moment of falling in love arrives, the music becomes something sweeter, and when the character is revealed, the music becomes more acidic, harder. Everything is very theatrical », he tells about him in an LP that drinks from electronics and in which he flirts with other styles.