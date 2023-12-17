Digitalization, artificial intelligence, improving productivity, defense of human rights or equality. These are just some of the challenges that cooperation in the Ibero-American region faces today. Specific challenges that can either become opportunities or widen the inequality gap.

Faced with this, the bet cannot be other than regional integration, which undoubtedly allows us to be stronger and more relevant; Ibero-American citizenship, guarantor of our rights and freedoms; valuing our cultural diversity; and the richness and potential of being the largest community in the world with two intercomprehensive languages, Spanish and Portuguese.

But not only that. In this challenging and complex world in which there is no place for protagonism, multilateral cooperation (in collaboration with central governments and decentralized entities) is increasingly adopting Sustainable Development Goal No. 17, “revitalize the global alliance for sustainable development”. This is how the United Nations System acts, with specialized agencies such as UNESCO, Unicef, ILO, PAHO, UNDP… This is how Celac, subregional organizations such as Mercosur or SICA, the European Union act, without leaving aside civil society, which It acts through NGOs and foundations that carry out valuable work.

This is also the way of proceeding of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) that this year has increased and further diversified its level of institutional relations. Not in vain, on November 8, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly granted the IEO the status of Observer Organization, which recognizes its history of regional cooperation; On the same day, the organization was re-elected by UNESCO as representative of Latin America and the Caribbean on the Steering Committee High Level for Education Monitoring. Additionally, on December 6, the OEI signed a agreement with the Mercosur foreign ministers on education, mobility, knowledge, culture and science. Likewise, the OEI has reached other similar commitments with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), European Union and UNESCO, among others.

Just two weeks before we end 2023, the OEI remains unchanged in its commitment to Ibero-American cooperation. Because we want to continue making our motto of make cooperation happen and that cooperation is not just a rhetorical exercise of empty declarations of commitment. We want to continue reaching people and help solve their problems and support governments to make their public policies possible and real in favor of the development and well-being of people and their communities. That is doing cooperation.

A cooperation promoted by the leading organization of Ibero-American cooperation, which today has hundreds of active projects and agreements with different public and private institutions, from which they benefit. more than 21 million people. A work that would not be possible without the effort and commitment of the almost 4,000 professionals who work in the organization in the 20 countries in which we work.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

It is the cooperation that we carry out from the OEI, which in 2024 will celebrate 75 years of service to the region, as a public good for education, science, culture, human rights and languages ​​in Ibero-America. It will be a year in which the OEI will approve a new biennial program-budget in which objectives, actions and financial forecasts will be specified to face the great regional challenges described, in which the leadership of the General Secretariat, the dialogue with governments, the support of OEI consultative entities and the transformative and qualified renewal of the OEI offices in America, especially those that have units dedicated to innovation, such as Argentina, with its Observatory of Science, Technology and Societyand the Center for Innovation and Productivity of Colombia.

A renewed commitment to cooperation that will require organizational, functional and technical changes. In short, more cooperation for a different Ibero-America.

Mariano Jabonero He is secretary general of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI).

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_