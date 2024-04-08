A new and better Tokyo Revengers?: Wind Breaker, everything you need to know about gang shonen















Wind Breaker is one of the best positioned installments for spring 2024, its plot makes it inevitable to bring up Tokyo Revengers due to the gang story it proposes, however, by falling into something more comical, we would also have to think about Bucchigiri, the recent Studio MAPPA gem. I tell you the details of the acclaimed series that will come from CloverWorks.

Everything you need to know about Wind Breaker

What is Wind Breaker about?

Wind Breaker follows the fury of Sakura Haruka, a young man who has serious behavioral problems, his greatest goal is to be the strongest and to do so he will have to embark on a complicated path. When he arrives in a new city, he signs up for a high school that is full of characters who are experts in beatings and whose world is built around a captain and his different sections.

Haruka Sakura is a young man who has suffered a lot of discrimination because of how he looks. —his appearance is very particular—, and because of this he has become tougher, but he is not a bad boy. Although people fear him and tend to treat him badly, it seems that he does not give up, he tries to protect himself from others, through a loneliness that is not completely his will either.

The young outcast could have arrived at a perfect place for him, in which the most dangerous boys have decided to be heroes, they found a positive way to release their desire to fight. Sakura could stop being alone, as she ascends the power pyramid of the Furin, the most important high school and gang that protects the city and the weakest.

Anyway, Sakura also promises to be one of the toxic husbandos of spring 2024, Just look at his unique style that resembles Ying Yang, with half his hair black and the other half white, as well as interesting eyes that stare at the opponent.

When he enters high school he will realize the countless factions that already exist and will get into trouble trying to oppose them. The friendly Bo Furin mafia is made up of four divine generals, so far only two have shown their faces.

On the other hand, Perhaps the most important character is Hajime Umemiya, the leader of the organization, who also has a freshness and really friendly spirit and is overflowing with kindness., is it possible that he is the toughest and most powerful? It is the essence and the organization is due to him, how will the protagonist of Wind Breaker What seems to be an uncontrolled whirlpool?

Alert: TO AVOID CONFUSION

There is a manwha that came out in 2013, it is a kind of cycling spokon, but it is far from having a plot similar to that of Windbreaker, however, the title could be confusing. If you want to take a look at this one, you can see it too here.

That title is the one that has 24 published volumes and more than 460 collected chapters.

Source: CloverWorks

Now yes, The Japanese title we are talking about is the work written and illustrated by Satoru Nii, the manga has been published since 2021 under the Kodansha label and has completely different material, both in length and narrative.

When is Wind Breaker released? Where can I see it? How many chapters will it have?

Wind Breaker It arrived on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Delivery will be carried out by Crunchyroll, we will be able to see it thanks to this platform.

At a minimum, the installment could have 24 chapters, since the manga is really advanced, but the details of the series have been quite measured, so we can only speculate.

How many manga chapters does Wind Breaker have?

Currently, the manga Wind Breaker It has 138 chapters collected in 16 volumes. It should be noted that, if you want to read the issue in printed format, Panini Ediciones obtained its license in Mexico and currently has nine issues circulating.

Source: CloverWorks

Could Wind Breaker be like Tokyo Revengers?

At the moment, the story seems more similar to Bucchigiribecause Adolescents without worries of life or death are in the midst of growth and strengthening that is guided by a chaotic context, the same thing that makes them aspire to certain things.

So, the playfulness but also the rawness of the situation could make it a little more similar to the color saturation that Studio MAPPA delivered in winter 2024. However, the structure of the narrative is more similar to Tokyo Revengers, not especially for the speech, but rather for the organization of gang ranks and hierarchies. Which shows that, Wind Breaker could have inherited the best of the mentioned deliveries and it would be able to surprise us in a good way.

Wind Breaker: Who is Haruka Sakura?

April 1st is Haruka Sakura's birthday. The protagonist of Wind Breaker He is fifteen years old and started Furin High School.

Let us remember that Sakura has been mistreated all her life because of her appearance, but it's not that he is really a bad person, life forced him into certain things and despite this, our protagonist persevered with his big heart.

What to see before Wind Breaker?

Obviously, what you should see before delivery is Buchiggiri!, Tokyo Revengers, Blue Lock, From Yakuza to Househusband And till Black Lagoon. The delivery sounds like a very FIFA shonen but we will have to appreciate it closely to see if it offers something more.

Wind Breaker It is one of the most anticipated anime, honestly the production is quite sophisticated, under the CloverWorks seal and with the script by Hiroshi Seko who was in charge of brand new titles such as son Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Kill a Kill, Bob Physco 10o, Inuyashiki, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Sagaamong others.

Although the production has had a lot of mystery until the last moment, it still seems promising and readers of the manga have already generated a lot of noise about it. What do you think? Did you see the first episode?

