It can be a curse for a creative maker: you make a popular work about a very specific phase of life and are always confronted with it, even if you have largely outgrown the subject matter. Think of a band with middle-aged men who still have to play adolescent punk songs.

Review Animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off From: Bryan Lee O’Malley, BenDavid Grabinski. Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michael Cera. Netflix, 8 episodes of approx. 30 minutes.

His six-part comic book series is for Canadian comic artist and writer Bryan Lee O’Malley (44). Scott Pilgrim (2004-2010) potentially such a creation. The comic was followed by a live action film with real actors in 2010 and now, almost twenty years after the first comic, there is an animated series on Netflix. But O’Malley has decided not to repeat himself and completely turn the original story on its head.

The original comics stood out for a specific, pop-cultural look at the lives of early-twenty-somethings obsessed with old-school video games, anime, and hippy rock music. The basic idea still appeals to the imagination: the semi-charming fool Scott Pilgrim, bassist of the band Sex Bob-Omb, falls in love with Ramona Flowers, the woman of his dreams. But before he can date her, he must defeat her seven evil ex-lovers in wild, gaming-inspired battles.

The comic was adapted into a film by director Edgar Wright in 2010 under the title Scott Pilgrim vs. theWorld, starring actor Michael Cera in the title role. The film flopped at the cinema, but grew into a cult favorite, especially among millennials. In addition to the hyperactive style full of visual jokes, this also had to do with the strong cast, one that turned out to contain many future Hollywood stars, including Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick.

Reason for Netflix to ask O’Malley a few years ago to think about a TV series. In animation form this time, together with screenwriter BenDavid Grabinski (40). But O’Malley had little desire to tell the same story again. “That would feel dead to me,” he said in an interview with the trade magazine Variety. His good friend Grabinski came up with an idea during a dinner that provided a fresh solution. O’Malley: “I’m more attracted to mess than perfection, so all the ideas to disrupt ‘Scott Pilgrim’ really appealed to me.” And so many things are done very differently than in the previous versions, without losing sight of the original tone.

Creatively

All the actors from the film, including Cera, are back and provide the voices of the characters they played at the time. The freedom that animation offers allows many creative ideas to be implemented. For example, a funeral is briefly converted into a grand pop concert, while an episode set in a video store contains a fight in which all kinds of film genres are used interchangeably. A highlight is an action scene in which movie star Lucas Lee performs stunts with a skateboard while being chased by paparazzi in ninja outfits.

Image netflix

Scott is still a 23-year-old dork, but the series is much less about him. The series, animated by the Japanese studio Science Saru, starts with the same basic premise about the seven evil ex-lovers who must be defeated. However, at the end of the first episode, the story takes a different turn. Please note: spoilers follow.

In the comic and the movie, Scott beats all the exes. In the new series, Scott is defeated in his first fight by the character Matthew Patel. Scott disappears after the fight. Or was he kidnapped? The perspective then switches to Ramona, a much more passive character. She tries to find out what happened to Scott and therefore has to visit her exes, who have joined the Society of Evil Exes. Gradually the series refers more and more to itself: one is being worked on Scott Pilgrimfilm, about which a behind-the-scenes documentary is also being made. And they may also be working on one Scott Pilgrim-musical.

Melancholic layer

On paper, all this may sound a bit chaotic and inaccessible, especially for newcomers. Still, that’s not too bad. Viewers will not understand some references to the earlier film, but it also works as a stand-alone series. Everything is easy to follow and the basis of the story, about dealing with (love) relationships in an adult manner, will be recognizable to many viewers. A plot line about older versions of the young characters gives the entire series an extra deep, melancholic layer. Do you always become wiser as you get older? Or can you also become an increasingly worse version of yourself? The makers play with that question in an interesting way.

The series still focuses mainly on young people, Grabinski said in an email interview with Vulture: “I can’t pretend I know what it’s like to be 23 in 2023. But our love for these characters and our life experience can provide an interesting perspective. I wanted to make something about younger people and for younger people, but with a layer about what it feels like to be older. I couldn’t have told this story in my twenties.”