On Wednesday, the researchers revealed the results of biochemical tests for thirty-one earthenware vessels that contained mummification materials at the archaeological site of Saqqara near Cairo, deciphering the chemistry of the mummification practice used to prepare the dead Egyptians for the afterlife.
The ancient Egyptians considered preserving the body after death a necessary matter in order for it to cross into the other world.
Before shrouding the body, many materials were placed, including about 12 materials that were found in this study, to preserve the tissues of the body and prevent the unpleasant odor resulting from its decomposition, long before any understanding of microbiology.
Science over the past two centuries could only speculate about specific mummification components mentioned in ancient texts.
However, this workshop, which was discovered by the late Egyptian scientist Ramadan Hussein in 2016 near the ruins of the Pyramid of Unas and the Step Pyramid of Djoser, contained a group of pots inscribed with ancient names for the contents and sometimes included instructions such as “to put on his head.”
“Most of the material was from outside Egypt,” said archaeologist Philipp Stockhammer of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany.
Secrets of mummification
- Many of the materials came from the eastern Mediterranean region, including cedar oil, juniper and cypress oil and tar, tar, and olive oil.
- The real surprise is the presence of material that appears to have come from forests in Southeast Asia, thousands of miles away from Egypt.
- There was gum from the damar tree, which grows only in tropical Southeast Asia, and gum from the Elemi tree, which originated in either Southeast Asia or tropical Africa.
- According to Stockhammer, “This points to the fact that these gums were traded over huge distances and that Egyptian mummification was, in a way, a catalyst for early globalization and world trade.”
- According to Mahmoud Bahgat, a biochemist from the National Research Center in Cairo and a co-author of the study, mummification was carried out in a well-organised and institutionalized manner.
- Access to the underground mummification workshop was available through a hole 12 meters deep, and it dates back to the Egyptian Twenty-sixth Dynasty, or the Sawi era, from 664 to 525 BC at a time of Assyrian and Persian influence and the weakness of Egyptian influence.
- This was two thousand years after the construction of the Giza pyramids during the Old Kingdom era and after six centuries of the rule of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, whose mummy and magnificent funerary objects were found in 1922, who ruled during the New Kingdom era.
- Maxime Ragiot, a biomolecular archeologist at the University of Tübingen in Germany and a co-author of the study, said, “Countless studies have been conducted on Egyptian mummification, but our lack of knowledge of the materials behind the different names and the lack of any practical descriptions hindered any greater knowledge of the matter…Now we can offer answers”.
- One of the mummification ingredients called anteo was in ancient texts translated as frankincense or myrrh, but this study revealed that it was a mixture of cedar oil, juniper oil, cypress, and animal fats.
- Three recipes have been identified, with ingredients such as gum elemi, gum of the pistachio tree, by-products of juniper or cypress, and beeswax used to embalm the head, while other recipes were used to soften the skin or cleanse the body.
- Susanne Beck, Egyptologist at the University of Tübingen and co-author of the study, commented: “There are still secrets to be uncovered. Thanks to modern methods, it is possible to shed new light on certain aspects, not only with new discoveries such as vessels from Saqqara, but also with tools stored in museums and collections.” Archaeological”.
