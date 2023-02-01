On Wednesday, the researchers revealed the results of biochemical tests for thirty-one earthenware vessels that contained mummification materials at the archaeological site of Saqqara near Cairo, deciphering the chemistry of the mummification practice used to prepare the dead Egyptians for the afterlife.

The ancient Egyptians considered preserving the body after death a necessary matter in order for it to cross into the other world.

Before shrouding the body, many materials were placed, including about 12 materials that were found in this study, to preserve the tissues of the body and prevent the unpleasant odor resulting from its decomposition, long before any understanding of microbiology.

Science over the past two centuries could only speculate about specific mummification components mentioned in ancient texts.

However, this workshop, which was discovered by the late Egyptian scientist Ramadan Hussein in 2016 near the ruins of the Pyramid of Unas and the Step Pyramid of Djoser, contained a group of pots inscribed with ancient names for the contents and sometimes included instructions such as “to put on his head.”

“Most of the material was from outside Egypt,” said archaeologist Philipp Stockhammer of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany.

Secrets of mummification