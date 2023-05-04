PacWest shares have declined since last March by about 90 percent of its value, and in trading yesterday, Wednesday, the stock plunged by more than 56 percent in post-closing trading, at a time when the bank is heading to study new “strategic options.”

And reports quoted informed sources that the bank had commissioned investment bank Piper Sandler in order to help PacWest explore these strategic options, including the “sale” option, explaining at the same time that “no formal sale has been initiated yet, and the bank is considering Also in raising capital.

Thus, PacWest is the latest (medium-sized) US bank to seek a “financial lifeline” amid the worst crisis since 2008.

The bank said in a statement that it was looking at “all options”.

The crisis comes six weeks after PacWest announced it had raised $1.4 billion through a lending facility from investment group Atlas SP Partners.

Los Angeles-based PacWest has a market capitalization of approximately $750 million.

Similar to the case of Silicon Valley

BuckWest has drawn negative attention due to its similarity to Silicon Valley, which collapsed in March, on the basis of its relationship with the “tech community”, as well as the amount of “uninsured” deposits and unrealized paper losses in its portfolio of securities.

Back West Bank lost more than $ 5 billion in deposits during the first quarter (according to official data).

PacWest has halted outflows, and has had more than $1 billion in inflows since March. In an update on Wednesday, the bank said deposits totaled $28 billion as of May 2, much lower than Silicon Valley and the First Republic.

But the bank said that “our cash on hand remains strong” and that 75 percent of deposits are covered by federal insurance, compared to 71 percent at the end of the quarter.

The bank’s shares have fallen by 77 percent since the beginning of March.

The domino effect continues

Executive Director of Virgin International Markets vi markets, Ahmed Moati, says in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that what PacWest Bank is currently witnessing confirms the possibility of an extension of the “domino effect” in light of the growing concerns associated with small and medium banks in the United States.

And he added, “These concerns were implicitly confirmed by the US Federal Reserve during its statements (Wednesday), despite its assertion of the strength of the country’s banking system and that major banks are safe,” indicating that the Fed’s members acknowledged the reality of the crisis facing small and medium banks, and attributed it to “mismanagement” and not Because of a crisis in the banking sector as a whole.

He inferred this from the Silicon Valley Bank, which did not have a risk manager, worked without strong credit conditions, and relied on investing in US Treasury bonds (in light of high interest rates) to incur wide losses when bond yields began to decline from 3.5 percent.

And he adds: “With everything that happened (starting with the collapse of Silicon Valley, then Signature, and finally the First Republic Bank), it is natural that this automatically raises investor concerns, especially with regard to small and medium banks that face the same risks, and therefore the coming days could actually witness the failure of PacWest.” To be the fourth in this series, and other banks cannot be excluded either.

Regarding the extent of this impact on the markets, the CEO of Virgin International Markets, vi markets, believes that “the repercussion will be slight if PacWest falters and will not be like the effect of Silicon Valley,” considering that the consequences of the current crisis will not reach the repercussions and impact of the mortgage crisis, “even if it occurs.” The domino effect, it includes small and medium banks… The biggest fear is that this effect includes large banks, while the Fed confirms their strength and that they are safe.

The impact of the banking crisis on monetary policy

In a related context, Aris Protopappadakis, professor of economics at the University of Southern California, speaks to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, in general, about the impact of crises that threaten US banks in this way, on monetary and financial policy options in the next stage, and indicates that:

The banking issues that the financial sector is screaming about are just “noise from some party trying to influence the Fed.”

The Fed’s inflation target isn’t going to be sabotaged by a few “unwise” banks who don’t seem to have noticed that if interest rates are feeding bottom near zero, they have nowhere to go until the Fed decides to deal with inflation.

“Besides, there are appropriate ways to deal with failing banks, but easing monetary policy is not among them,” he adds.

He points out that “there was a common rule that was used to understand the Fed’s policy, which is the Taylor rule (..)”, pointing out that “monetary policy is not very strict so far, and that” the Federal Reserve uses velvet gloves in the economy instead of an iron fist. !”, as he put it.

And while pointing out that “the US economy remains strong, while the inflation rate is much higher than the target,” he says: “We hope that they (monetary policy officials) can reduce inflation further without a major recession … It is possible that there will be more narrowing”.

The Fed raised the interest rate by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations, but the monetary policy statement deleted a phrase that was present in the previous statement indicating that “the committee expects that some additional policy tightening may be appropriate to reach the 2 percent inflation target.”

The bank stated: “The Open Market Committee will closely monitor the information received, and assess the implications for monetary policy, taking into account the cumulative tightening of policy.”