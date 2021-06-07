Brand Studio for La Roche-Posay

The pandemic transformed homes in offices, gyms, schools, as well as in beauty centers.

That is why La Roche-Posay seeks to provide a current, effective and non-invasive solution when it comes to fighting with appearance of wrinkles and fine lines from the living room of the house.

Its formula with triple concentrated hyaluronic acid is unique in the market.

Although the passage of time changes the appearance of the skin, the wearing the chinstrap, exposure to UV rays, environmental pollution and poor diet are also part of a combo that can be explosive if the proper measures are not taken. It is only a matter of becoming aware and maintaining a routine in which you cannot miss the hyaluronic acid.

The multiple benefits that this product provides have to do with a increased hydration and elasticity of the skin, in addition to stimulating collagen and help improve wrinkles. It is for this reason that including hyaluronic acid in the beauty routine is a success. This substance found naturally in our body, with aging, its presence decreases progressively and as a consequence, the skin loses hydration, elasticity and firmness.

In this sense, La Roche-Posay launches Hyalu B5 Ampoules, ultra concentrated single-dose triple hyaluronic acid (unique on the market), combined with vitamin B5 and blue copper that repair and plump the skin.

Its formula was co-created and developed with dermatologists and aesthetic doctors to ensure results and safety. Each ampoule, in addition, can be used up to twice, maximizing its utility.



A very simple step by step.

Proven efficacy

These innovative ampoules work as a complementary treatment to the already known and successful Hyalu B5 Serum and they come in 7 single-dose practices, which can be used in up to 2 applications each. It should only be noted that, once opened, each ampoule must be used within 48 hours.

Very simple to apply, and manufactured with 100% recyclable material, these ampoules for face and neck are safe and suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. In addition, its triple combination of molecular weights, generate an effect on the different epidermal layers providing greater hydration, filling and lifting effect.



Very easy to apply, the ampoules are made of 100% recyclable material.

The active form of the vitamin B5 It has proven its restorative capacity and its calming benefits that firm the skin from within. In turn, the presence of blue copper, element of mineral and plant origin, has in these revolutionary ampoules a triple action.

“Blue copper has three fundamental functions: it is antioxidant, healing and prevents microbial contamination“, explains Dr. Giselle Claros (MN 106946), clinical physician and specialist in dermatology.

Undoubtedly, if you want to combat wrinkles, fine lines and obtain a much more turgid, moist and luminous skin in simple steps and with immediate results without leaving home, Hyalu B5 Ampoules becomes a great alternative.

A key component

Dr. Claros explains the benefits of micro-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid: “The low-molecular-weight micro-molecule has a high penetration into the skin and a longer duration, up to 13 times longer than other hyaluronic acids. It has been shown, both in in in vitro and in vivo, a strong antioxidant power against free radicals. Finally, it influences several genes for the differentiation of keratinocytes and intercellular junctions. reducing the signs of skin aging “.

For the expert, these ampoules are ideal for the recovery of the skin post cabinet treatments.

“After cosmetic procedures such as peels, microneedles and lasers, the skin becomes red, edematous, sensitive, accompanied by burning and pain. This produces an increase in transepidermal water loss. Blisters, which can be placed immediately at the end of treatment, provide immediate recovery by calming symptoms of burning, tightness, itching, and pain. In turn, they reduce erythema. All this contributes to repair the skin barrier quickly, providing rapid improvement and moisturization. “

Suitable for the impatient

And it is that the search for immediacy has been installed in everyone’s daily lives and also in beauty routines. In general, in cosmetics you have to be patient, since consistency is a very important factor to get results.

Usually the active ingredients used need time to settle and then be able to see the effects on the skin. However, these ampoules from La Roche-Posay are the exception since they fill instantly, repair in an hour and in just 7 days you can see 9% less wrinkles.

Composed of triple hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and blue copper, these single doses can be used whenever the skin needs it.