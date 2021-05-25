The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, issued a warning regarding vehicles parked in the yard designated for truck parking in M-18, for a period of more than 6 months, stressing the need for their owners to review the Public Parking Regulatory Department in the yard and update their vehicle data And pay the fees due to them.

The Center emphasized that neglecting to update the data of these vehicles and failure to pay the due fees will lead to taking the necessary legal measures in coordination with the competent authorities in the emirate to sell the vehicles at auction.

In this regard, the Integrated Transport Center called on owners of vehicles that have been parked for long periods of time in the truck parking lot without paying the fees due, or without registering the vehicle information with the Department for Organizing Public Parking in the Yard, which is contrary to the regulations and laws, to adhere to the law organizing and managing public parking. And not to leave their vehicles in a way that obstructs the movement of vehicles inside the parking lots and distorts the general appearance of the emirate, pointing out that anyone who does not abide by the relevant controls will take the necessary legal measures against him.

This comes out of the Integrated Transport Center’s keenness not to impede the movement of vehicles, preserve the rights of others, ensure the security and safety of society, and eliminate distortions of the public appearance in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.





