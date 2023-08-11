













A New AI Program Will Let You Draw Anime Characters Like The Pros









The collaborative project is called AniFaceDrawing and it is created so that anyone is able to obtain anime art. based on his own strokes, however simple they may seem.

The research is part of a larger project, you can get more details here.

Here’s what the researchers said:

“Creating a professional anime portrait with the help of artificial intelligence is challenging, [particularmente] due to the unique features and abstract nature of the anime’s art style. the sketches [de entrada] made by users, during the drawing process, often lack detail and shape information, adding to the complexity [natural de realizar el arte]. To meet this challenge, Researchers in Japan have developed a new, high-quality assistance system for drawing anime portraits: [llamado] AniFaceDrawing, which allows even beginners to create anime drawings of professional standards.”

Source: Waseda University in collaboration with the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST).

In this way we can know that this project stands out due to its complexity, and its attention to every detail, this allows it to generate portraits that really seem to be made by hand by some mangaka.

What is special about AniFaceDrawing AI?

The project is based on “disentangling at the line level”, which means that from some lines of careless texture, it is able to associate them with the edges. From this, you can connect them with other parameters of different graphic attributes.

Thanks to this, users can correct and give reference images, obtaining as a result a portrait of the highest quality created by themselves.

