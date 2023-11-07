RAS scientists are introducing a new agricultural crop, miscanthus, into Russia

The Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the SB RAS (ICiG) began to introduce a new exotic crop, miscanthus. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the organization’s press service.

According to the authors of the project, a network of enterprises for the production and processing of plants into cellulose is already being formed in Russia. In 2020, a trial plantation of the Soranovsky miscanthus variety was planted in the Moscow region. Subsequently, biodegradable tableware was produced from cellulose, and technologies for the production of packaging materials and cellulose fiber are also being developed.

As interest in it grows in different regions of Russia, we are faced with the task of creating a large line of varieties based on the Soranovsky miscanthus variety, adapted to different climatic conditions and different purposes for further processing Peter KutsenogyDeputy Director of ICG for Innovation Activities

It is planned that the network of factories will be able to produce ten thousand tons of products per year. The launched plant in the Moscow region is still considered a pilot production; there are also plans to open enterprises in the Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad regions.

What is miscanthus

Miscanthus is a perennial herbaceous plant that can be used to produce cellulose. Its lifespan is up to 30 years, and miscanthus is most often found in Asia, Africa and Australia. In Russia, it grows in the south of the Primorsky Territory.

Photo: Jens Kalaene / ZB / Globallookpress.com

From one plant you can get about a kilogram of biomass, and from a hectare – up to 22 tons. This biomass contains about 44 percent cellulose. The plant can be used to produce biofuel, cat litter, lightweight building blocks and various types of biodegradable packaging.

Miscanthus is also often used for decorative purposes. For example, they are planted along the coastline of reservoirs, and the inflorescences are used to create floral compositions.

Why is a new agricultural crop being introduced in Russia?

As noted in the Russian Academy of Sciences, even during the Soviet era, huge areas of the country were allocated for the production of cotton, from which cellulose is then obtained. The possibility of introducing miscanthus as a replacement for cotton in Russia began in 2012, when the Soranovsky variety was registered and patented.

“The study and search for plants capable of producing significant amounts of biomass in conditions of high latitudes and cold growing seasons will make it possible to use significant marginal lands that are not currently used due to the insufficient efficiency of traditional farming on them,” – explained one of the members of the group of employees of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the SB RAS for the study of miscanthus, Alexey Rozanov.

Photo: Leitenberger S / Andia / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Experts noted that miscanthus, unlike other plants, retains the ability for highly productive photosynthesis under conditions of a short and cold growing season. Therefore, scientists additionally studied whether plant varieties are capable of growing in Siberia and the Far East. According to experts, the Soranovsky variety is able to “feel comfortable in the Russian climate and annually produce a harvest of dry plant mass with a rich content of substances valuable for industry.”

“We have created a certain cycle of technologies, a system that allows us to determine the protein responsible for the photosynthesis pathway. This method, after some refinement, can be used to assess the prospects of using other plant species that are new to traditional agriculture in Russian conditions,” said project manager Sergei Peltek.