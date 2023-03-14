Lorenzo Cassini, president of the Association, told reporters that the Association will determine each year the championship system, whether between four teams or one confrontation between the champions of the League and the Cup.

Three of the last five editions of the tournament have been held in Saudi Arabia for a total of 21 million euros ($22.52 million).

An official in the League explained that the new contract guarantees 23 million euros in the event of a tournament with the participation of four teams, and 12 million euros in the event of a single match.