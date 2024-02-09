'Solo Leveling' premiered in 2024 and quickly positioned itself as one of the most watched today. The adaptation of the homonymous webtoon created by Chugong captured the attention of many followers, who, since the development of the anime was announced, have been eagerly awaiting its arrival and for it to stick to the original story, whose leading role falls on Sung Jin-Woo, a young hunter who must increase his power. .

Precisely, in the previous chapter we witnessed the obvious physical change of Jinwoo, something that surprised more than one, so now he will have to test his new power and if he is capable of continuing to increase levels. In the following note we give you all the information about the premiere of the recent episode of this impressive series.

What time does chapter 6 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

Chapter 6 of 'Single Leveling'anime that is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige and with Noboru Kimura in script writing, will air on Saturday, February 10, 2024. It should be noted that the series premiered on January 6 and, from its beginning, it had a large number of followers, so much so that its launch day was somewhat eventful because the Crunchyroll page was saturated due to the high audience demand. .

Besides, The new chapter of the anime can be seen from 9:30 am (Pacific time). To find out its release schedule in other Latin American countries or in Spain, we invite you to read the following list:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 6 of 'Solo Leveling'?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 6, will be titled 'The real hunt begins' and will be available on the platform Crunchyrolla service that gained the exclusive rights to broadcast the anime outside of Asia.

To be able to watch the series, you have to access the website of Crunchyroll and open your session with your account. If you do not have one, you have the option of choosing one of the plans that the service offers you and that best suits your needs.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 6, ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see 'Single Leveling' online and completely free, you have to choose between two options. The first is the legal alternative that consists of accessing the trial period that it offers you. Crunchyrollwith which you can see not only the aforementioned anime, but the entire platform catalog.

Likewise, you can also watch the series on pages like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, etc. However, these websites are dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual content, so you must access them at your own risk.

How many chapters does the anime 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' It will have a total of 25 chapters, something that was confirmed by those in charge of its development. In addition, it is known that the delivery will be divided into two parts; However, until now it is not known how long they will be separated and the number of episodes that each of them will have.