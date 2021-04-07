Geologists from the University of Chile discovered a new active volcano in Chilean Patagonia, which they named “Mate Grande”, due to the shape of the five-kilometer diameter caldera, similar to the container where yerba is drunk.

The volcano, which is considered active for having less than 5,000 years old, It is located in the Liquiñe-Ofqui fault, 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Coyhaique in the Aysen region, about 1,600 kilometers south of Santiago.

The Mate Grande is snowed 10 months a year (Instagram).

“The Aysén region presents an important volcanic activity, because it is the meeting point of the Antarctic and Nazca plates with the South American plate. The Liquiñe-Ofqui fault controls where the volcanoes are located in the southern part of Chile on the surface Mate Grande is in the middle of the fault “, indicated Gregory De Pascale, author of the publication in the journal Nature and academic at the University of Chile.

EARTHQUAKES

The geologist affirmed that part of the volcano’s crater is detached due to “high intensity earthquakes generated in the Liquiñe-Ofqui fault”, of which “a rupture is expected” due to its high speed of movement (between 11.6 to 24 , 6 millimeters per year) that could cause “earthquakes of high magnitude”, so it was decided to keep monitoring the volcano.

The Mate Grande was found thanks to visits to the place since 2015 and reconnaissance flights, since the area is usually snowy 10 months a year and its detection is complicated.

they baptized it as “Mate Grande”, due to the shape of the caldera with a diameter of five kilometers (EFE).

“During a helicopter flight in summer, you could clearly see the difference in colors between the darker basalt rock that occurs in an eruptive event, compared to the lighter of the intrusive rocks such as granite, which are formed inside the earth “, clarified the scientist.

This new volcano joins the ninety active volcanoes that mark the 3,100 km that separate the city of Arica, on the border with Peru, from the southern fjords of Aysén flanked by the majestic Andes mountain range.

However, the highest concentration is found on the Liquiñe-Ofqui fault that runs vertically through the southern half of Chile for a thousand kilometers.

AFP Agency.

