Despite the illusion with which Meghan Markle He announced the professional reinvention process in which he is located, with several work projects on the horizon, among which are his new brand of artisan products, AS EVER, and the late premiere of his documentary series for Netflix, the former member of the British royal house has not stopped finding problems that prevent this new direction from coming out as planned. In less than two weeks, Prince Harry’s wife has been involved in plagiarism accusations and facing commercial difficulties with her brand.

First, and trying to move forward that the company specialized in ecological gastronomic products, Meghan shared the image of the AS Ever logo without expecting that from Spain I would be accused of copying a design. Perhaps without realizing or for pure coincidence, the two palm trees and a bird that make up the logo of its brand are similar to the shield of the town of Porreres in Mallorca. The brand was founded several years ago and the accusations argue that the ‘Royal’ would have ignored to attend to this front since then to be able to continue with its project. “We would not like such a dear image and that it is the hallmark of our inhabitants to frivolize,” said the mayor of the municipality to ABC.

But social networks have not only been filled with messages and criticisms for the Duchess of Sussex for its plagiarism for commercial purposes, on March 4 its documentary series ‘with love, Meghan’ without getting rid of the controversies. Although for the moment there have been no significant details of the audiovisual project, which turns on his life after leaving London and what is marriage in intimacy is something imaginable, since the documentary responds to the type of format that shows the lifestyle behind the foci and the media attention of the ‘celebrities’.

According to Netflix’s promotion, the objective of the new series of the Duchess is to “reinvent the genre of lifestyle programming” while she and her guests “rise in the kitchen, the garden and beyond” and invite viewers to do the same. However, social networks users have found that this is what it does Pamela Anderson In their recent documentary series and accuse Markle of plagiarism in numerous aspects, so the reinvention would not be the strong point of the bet of Montecito.









In the names there are already similarities. ‘With Love, Meghan’ and ‘Pamela’s Cooking With Love’ highlight the love with which both turn in their respective documentaries that not only share the same idea in the title, also in the same format. A trailer released several months ago showed Meghan sharing cooking and gardening advice with his guests, and the advance of the Anderson series long before taught how the actress does the same with her own. Both hosts, both in their garden, share what they like to cook. The beginnings of both include their protagonists walking through a garden, then inviting chefs and family to their kitchens to try recipes, and almost express the same. “I always wanted to bring things to another level,” says Pamela in his series and “I have always liked to raise common things,” Meghan in his.

Fans have been clear, Meghan’s video is “a direct copy” that of Pamela, although others defend that it is simply the result of the coincidences of the format and its aesthetics. “If you see the trailer of the new Pamela program, it is a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve and it seems that Meghan has copied everything,” said a user. “The whole concept is surprisingly similar,” said another that he shares that Markle’s idea was possibly released his documentary series before another but due to California’s fires his date was delayed after Anderson’s premiere, which was this week.