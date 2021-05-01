Yesterday, April 30, it premiered Returnal, the new game of Housemarque and one of the exclusives of PS5. In this psychological horror adventure of third person shooter the protagonist is an astronaut, Selene Vassos.

She must deal with the discovery of an alien civilization, hostile aliens, and incidentally, with her own past. The model to create it was the actress Anne Beyerwhile his voice comes from Jane perry.

Selene Vassos is based on a real actress

As can be seen, the studio wanted to give the character an impression of realism. However, it seems that not everyone has liked this approach.

Among them a youtuber known as Gaming Philosophy, with more than 24 thousand subscribers. Through your account at Twitter complained about the design of the protagonist. Especially his hairstyle, masculine style and ‘androgynous’ features (according to him). His comments received several contrary reactions.

Many criticized him, especially @Aracnephobia, with more than 22 thousand followers in Twitter. She highlighted the realism of the protagonist of Returnal, who in addition to being an engineer had to pass many tests to become an astronaut.

Something that is completely true, since not everyone achieves such a feat. He also blamed her for his short hair style complaint. David Bowie, and his ‘manly’ features. It is something that sticks well to reality.

Complaints against Returnal are not justified

In fact, it is the one that usually wears Peggy whitson, an American biochemical researcher who in 2017 broke the record for days in space for astronauts in the POT being in the International Space Station by 534.

Some believe that maybe Housemarque was inspired by her to create Selene Vassos, but it is not fully confirmed. What is certain is that her appearance is based on that of Beyer, who spoke about it recently.







It is in the interview that we share with you in this note. The point is that Gaming Philosophy received many comments against and very few in favor. At the end of the day, Housemarque you are free to choose the appearance of your characters.

Whoever has decided to give the leading role to a woman in Returnal that deviates from other designs is refreshing for multiplayer. Some see in what is happening a case similar to that of Abby from The Last of Us Part II.

Luckily, it seems that most players do not agree with the way of thinking of Gaming Philosophy. Did you think about his attitude? It doesn’t seem that way. Do you want to know more about the game? Take a look at our review.

