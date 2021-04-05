Among the multitude of advertisements it already seems that we should not be surprised to hear that a New AAA third-party coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day. And yet, the course that things have taken around the Xbox Game Pass is still unusual, with the continuous announcements constantly given by Microsoft. That Outriders was launched on Microsoft’s flagship service has changed the perspective of what to expect from it.

But it hasn’t stopped there. Also MLB The Show, developed by Playstation Studios, will arrive day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. And this of course has moved social networks between joys and criticisms of all kinds. Without a doubt, Xbox users are benefiting the most from this new trend within Xbox. Now in The Xbox Era have brought us the rumor that a new AAA third-party would arrive on Xbox Game Pass on launch day and that it would arrive in the fall.

Like all rumors, hearing that a new AAA third-party is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day is of course not a guarantee that it will. In fact, @SHPESHAL_ED, who made the announcement during the podcast, clearly warns that it is something likely to happen, but that there are no guarantees of anything. However, as things are with the service, it does not seem at all unreasonable to believe in these kinds of leaks.

The game that would come to Xbox Game Pass would be a first-person shooter, guaranteed to be a triple AAA. It seems that Xbox does not intend to decrease support for its service, and most likely this is because your goal for this year is to double its subscribers. If the support of the users is due, surely we will see more often the announcement that a new AAA third-party would arrive at Xbox Game Pass on launch day. You can listen to it from 1:19:00.