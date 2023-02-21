Panic scenes of a family after the new earthquake occurred this Monday in the Turkish region of Hatay / Reuters

A new earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale devastated Turkey on Monday night. The tremor had as its epicenter the province of Hatay, in Antioquia, one of the regions most devastated by the gigantic 7.8 earthquake of last day 6. The incident occurred when the few teams that are still working in search of survivors