A innovative 3D atlas was created to allow you to explore the human heart like never before, similar to a Google Earth for the human body. This advanced tool offers a detailed view of heart disease and helps tailor targeted therapies.

A detailed journey into the human heart

Thanks to synchrotron light and X-ray technology, the researchers have achieved an unprecedented level of detail. The European synchrotron ESRF in Grenoble, in Francehas allowed us to develop this 3D atlas that compares a healthy heart with a diseased one, offering complete images of every part of the heart, from cells to the valves and to blood vessels.

Benefits for medicine

The study, published in the journal Radiology and conducted by the ESRF in collaboration with University College London, offers new insights into better understanding disorders such as arrhythmias hey congenital defects of the heart. Peter Lee, one of the researchers involved, said: “The atlas we have created looks like the equivalent of Google Earth for the Human Heart. It allows us to view the entire organ on a global scale, then zoom in to street level to observe its features in unprecedented detail.”

The technique used

There new technique combines global vision of methods such as ultrasound, tomography And magnetic resonance imaging with the ability to investigate in detail typical of histological techniques. This integrated approach allows to obtain images 3D super-detailed, revealing details And connections hitherto unknown in the human heart.

Thanks to this advancement, it will be possible to evaluate with greater precision the effectiveness of therapies and improve the treatment of heart disease.

How do you think this new technology could impact the future of cardiac care?