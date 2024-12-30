On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered a very serious skiing accident. at the Méribel station, in the French Alps, for which he was evacuated by helicopter and hospitalized. Eleven years later, little is known about the status of what many consider to be the best driver in the history of Formula 1, but Finnish neurosurgeon Jussi Posti reviewed the Kaiser’s medical information.

It was in the month of October, right after Gina Schumacher’s weddingMichael’s first-born daughter, when Dr. Posti, head of the department of neurosurgery and traumatic brain injuries at Turku University Hospital, commented that It was most likely that the German had “been hospitalized most of the time.” in your home.

“Based on the information available, I don’t think he leads a very active life. Everything indicates that it is wrong. As a bedridden patient, most people become so fragile and rigid that it is no longer possible to get them out of bed after so many years,” the Finnish doctor assumed.

“It’s probably been in the same condition for the last decade. I doubt anything has suddenly changed at this stage. Typically, patients recover what they can recover for up to two years, and then the level of recovery is usually established. “Essentially, these types of patients are very experimental models at best,” said Dr. Posti.





The neurosurgeon has also revealed the possible psychological traumas that the Kaiser could have accumulated: “There are several consequences of brain damage. For example, the injury may make the patient unwilling to communicate with anyone other than their immediate family“, although the connection with your family could be beneficial: “It may also happen that no one other than his immediate family can encourage the patient enough so that you can communicate meaningfully.”