Research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) In the Global Health Observatorythey claim that the stroke continues to be The second cause of mortality and the third cause of disability worldwide, with an incidence and greater prevalence in women. Approximately 30% of patients can have previous symptoms, warning, of little duration that alert the situation.

In November 2024, a study published in the magazine of the American Academy of Neurology That, by the hand of the neurologist Catriona Reddin, he found a vascular risk association with severe stroke. This research showed a more interesting result since A very common symptom was discovered Among people who had suffered a serious or mild stroke.

As explained in the scientific article, “hypertension, atrial fibrillation and smoking had a magnitude of Stronger association with severe stroke (compared to the non-serious stroke), while the increase in the waist-catering ratio had a stronger magnitude of non-serious stroke.

Tension | Istock

The most common symptom among people who have suffered a stroke is hypertension. 74% of patients suffering from this serious accident, They showed clear levels of hypertension. It is an authentic revelation since it was shown that those who have excessively high blood pressure have 3.2 times more possibilities of living a serious episode of this condition.

This research ensures that hypertension is the most important modifiable risk factor From a worldwide cardiovascular accident, that is, detecting this symptom may be related to the possible appearance of an stroke and is the most common demonstration among those affected, but also an excellent way to prevent it.

However, that does not imply that suffering hypertension directly means that you run the risk of suffering it. Monitoring blood pressure is fundamental to prevent this type of accident but also to ensure a healthy life and without possible complications. It is considered high or excessive tension from 140/90 mmHg.