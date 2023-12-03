Prevention of any disease is preferable to treatment. On December 3, a neurologist, deputy chief physician for extrabudgetary activities at the University Clinical Hospital No. 3 of the First Moscow State Medical University named after A. THEM. Sechenova Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Ksenia Shevtsova.

She noted that genetics plays a huge role in the development of many diseases, and stroke is no exception. Therefore, first of all, you should consult a neurologist in order to exclude genetic pathology, systemic diseases, congenital vascular changes, if one of your relatives suffered a stroke at an early age.

“However, there is no standard set of laboratory tests that would clearly indicate a high risk of stroke. Therefore, only the attending physician can prescribe the tests necessary for a specific person,” Shevtsova said in an interview with the newspaper “Arguments and Facts”.

However, a person without problematic heredity is not immune from stroke. For example, the likelihood of hemorrhage depends on injuries, especially to the head, as well as lifestyle. Factors such as stress, chronic lack of sleep, working night shifts or a nocturnal lifestyle are extremely important markers that increase the likelihood of developing a stroke.

“To significantly reduce this risk, it is necessary not only to normalize the daily routine, work and rest, but also to give up bad habits, such as smoking and alcohol abuse, follow the principles of proper nutrition, avoid emotional and physical overload, undergo regular medical examinations, and move more,” – recommended by the neurologist.

In addition, to maintain health, it is recommended to overeat as little as possible and reduce the amount of salt, sugar and saturated fat you consume. Adding omega-3 fatty acids to your diet will also help increase the preventive value of your diet.

This week, Nikolai Shamalov, director of the Institute of Cerebrovascular Pathology and Stroke of the Federal Center for Brain and Neurotechnology of the FMBA of Russia, told Izvestia that stroke remains one of the most common neurological diseases in Russia; in recent years, the number of cases with it has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Strokes, he said, remain in first place in frequency, ahead of epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.