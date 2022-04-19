Neurologist Sotskova: limiting social circle and meditation will help to cope with stress

Neurologist, clinical psychologist and hypnotherapist Tatyana Sotskova in an article for Doctor Peter listed ten simple ways to relieve anxiety and disengage from negative external factors. According to her, limiting the circle of communication and meditation, among other things, will help to cope with stress and strengthen immunity.

The neurologist is sure that family attitudes and suggestions negatively affect well-being and at certain moments increase anxiety. To fix this, the doctor advises to limit communication with toxic people as much as possible, reduce the amount of time on social networks and carefully choose sources of information. “Emotional hunger” the expert recommends filling, for example, with high-quality music, films, performances.

The ability to switch from one emotion to another will also help to reduce the degree of anxiety, according to her. For example, Sotskova advises, instead of being offended by loved ones due to a lack of attention, a person should simply ask them to devote a little more time to him.

Related materials:

According to the doctor, you can also restore the nervous system and improve the quality of life with the help of breathing practices, meditation, yoga, hiking, regular meals of healthy food, preferably bright colors, delicious tea, sorting out rubble in the house, revision of the first-aid kit and cosmetic bag, or general cleaning .

Sotskova draws attention to the fact that these simple actions will help replenish the body’s reserve energy, relieve stress, strengthen immunity, restore sleep and stop worrying about trifles. “You can exhaust yourself for a long time by spending the reserve funds of the body, but at some point the body can turn into that very “dead horse” that nothing will cheer up,” the doctor summed up.

Previously, scientists talked about daily habits that reduce the level of female and male attractiveness and beauty.