Neurologist Shindryaeva: in case of a panic attack, you need to take a person by the hand

Neurologist, Professor of the Department of Neurology of the Institute of Vocational Education of Sechenov University Natalya Shindryaeva told in an interview with Gazeta.ru, what actions will help alleviate a person’s condition during a panic attack.

The specialist advised to remain calm during communication with a person so as not to aggravate his panic. In addition, it is best to speak in simple, short sentences. Also, Shindryaeva added, one should try to distract the person by asking him questions, thereby forcing him to concentrate on the answers. In addition, according to the neurologist, you can invite him to breathe together.

In addition, the doctor recommended to take a person by the hand or give him a light massage. If the above methods do not work, and the anxiety intensifies, you need to take the panicking person to a quiet place and call an ambulance.

Previously, suffering from panic attacks were called methods to cope with attacks. In particular, they were advised to use the rainbow technique, which is to focus on something external, and find three objects of the same color in the surrounding space.