The entrepreneur Xavi Creus.

From an online engineering project manager to pursuing the ideal of networking (network of professional contacts). This has been the metamorphosis of Copernic, a platform for creating business communities and virtual events. The company, which was born in 2017, had a turnover of 30,000 euros in 2019 and has closed 2020 with revenues slightly higher than 300,000 euros.

From the beginning, Xavi Creus, co-founder with Sergio Pulido and CEO, makes it clear that Copernic is not a social network like LinkedIn or Facebook. “What we do is create communities for Chambers of Commerce, clusters, unions, business associations … so that they have a professional meeting space,” he says. However, the platform is twofold. “We have a part that allows Chambers of Commerce and clusters to manage all their associates, but we also have the part that allows a company to manage projects, tasks, labor registration, etc.”, says the 30-year-old from Barcelona. It currently has 50 open modules, such as a virtual store, a chat or a function to create events.

But the initial idea, when they started in late 2017, was a bit different. Copernic was born as a project manager for the automotive sector. “Something super specific”, relates this industrial engineer. The founders, who did not have public or private funding, realized that apart from being a “very specialized and highly regulated” market, it had a very long sales cycle that they could not afford.

In mid-2018, they gave it a twist. They decided to put that approach on hold and develop more applications and software solutions for a wider audience. They saw that, in this way, even if they reached a small part of the market, they could stay, add more functions and grow.

A few months later, at the end of that year, they came into contact with the world of clusters. “We saw many inefficiencies and the directors told us that they had many problems when it came to managing the associates,” says Creus. They knew that they had almost all the ingredients to solve the difficulties that were affecting them and they once again pivoted a part of their activity in that direction.

With the Covid-19 crisis came a new opportunity. Before the pandemic they were already working on a specific module for virtual events that took on a special dimension with the confinement. “We locked ourselves in for a whole week, day and night, programming, and in the end we came up with a solution,” recalls the executive director. In April they put it to the test with the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce. “As a result of this project, four more emerged. From each of those four, two more… And it was something very word of mouth ”. At present, 12 people work in the company, which already has benefits.