The illicit route that takes a human being from Nepal to an Indian food restaurant in Madrid or Las Palmas costs 15,000 euros. That is what a Nepalese family charged their compatriots to bring them irregularly to Spain, where they ended up cooking or serving food from the Indian subcontinent. The National Police has dismantled the Spanish branch of this network, which is known to have illegally transported 83 Nepalese migrants, although it is estimated that the gang has trafficked 300 human beings of that nationality, whom it transported through India, Thailand and Russia, to end up entering European territory through the borders of Poland, Romania or Malta. The scheme fraudulently obtained type D visas, which authorize people to reside, study or work in the Schengen area for a period of more than 90 days. Nine people have been arrested in Spain.

The journey begins in Nepal, possibly in the province of Gandaki, a country whose immigration to Europe and the United States has skyrocketed in recent years (percentageally, not in absolute numbers). The applicants had a plot that was as familiar as it was international, with ramifications in India, Nepal, Lithuania and Poland, as explained this morning by the National Police in a note. A part of the gang already fell in 2022, with the arrest of 175 people who facilitated the irregular entry of migrants into Europe and the United States.

The migrant, once captured, was taken along the so-called “smuggling route.” The first stage is always India, since the European embassies and consulates for Nepal are in its southern neighbor. To obtain the visa, the applicants presented documents with false job or study offers, which swindled companies from Europe and Asia involved in the scam. When they had the D visa stamped in their passport, the migrant continued the trip by plane from India to Europe, especially to Serbia or Russia, and from the Balkan country they were made to cross by land to Romania. From there, after passing through Hungary, Austria, Italy and France, they entered Spain. The other entry option is Poland and Malta.

The police have arrested nine people – seven in Madrid and two in Las Palmas, possibly the two provinces with the largest population from the Indian subcontinent and the most restaurants of these nationalities – and have discovered a new type of fraud that consists of making it easier for Nepalese Once they arrived and settled, they obtained Spanish nationality, in exchange for 5,000 euros. “In collusion with some language academies, they facilitated the exam questions or falsified the completion of said tests with which the certificates and diplomas required in the process of acquiring Spanish nationality were obtained,” the Police write.

The police have called this action Operation Everest, since this is not only the name of the highest mountain in the world, located between Tibet and Nepal, but also one of the most frequent names of Indian food restaurants in Spain.