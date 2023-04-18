The Spanish Police dismantled a network accused of forcing women into prostitution that it recruited in Colombia and Venezuela on social networks, in an operation in which five of the victims were released and seven people arrested.

As reported by the Police on Monday, the arrests occurred in Madrid and Orense (northwest), where these women were sexually exploited in a home, and the detainees are accused of crimes such as human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

EFE