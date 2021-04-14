The Civil Guard, within the framework of Operation ‘Malugo’, dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to the fraudulent acquisition of vehicles for their subsequent sale to third parties in European Union countries. The investigations began at the beginning of last year 2020, after the Civil Guard became aware of a complaint filed at the Hinojosa del Duque Post (Córdoba), in which the complainant, apparently, was being extorted by an organization that He demanded the use of his identity to purchase vehicles in exchange for an economic benefit, a fact which he had already agreed to on two previous occasions to purchase two vehicles, one in Malaga and the other in Lugo.

The first investigations made it possible to find out what similar acts had been committed in other parts of the Spanish geography, which made the Civil Guard investigators suspect that they could be being committed by a criminal organization, which was engaged in the fraudulent acquisition of vehicles , using for this purpose third parties with low economic resources who They lent themselves to collaborate by providing their identity in exchange for a sum of money, sometimes under threats and coercion.

For the collection of the cars, the members of the organization accompanied the recruited people to the dealerships or places of purchase, signing the contracts of sale, providing if necessary, the falsified documentation that had previously been provided to them. Once the vehicle was removed from the dealer, the criminal organization transferred them to buyers outside of Spain, who acquired them at a very advantageous price, although they were not aware of their illicit origin.

The development of the investigation made it possible to identify the members of the organization, eight people of foreign nationality, who had dealerships for the sale of vehicles in Madrid, who also advertised themselves on internet sale portals, in which they requested the acquisition of all kinds of vehicles, some of them with judicial seizures or in a situation of permanent deregistration, which were subsequently sold outside of Spain, in places such as France, Germany, Poland and Romania.

The development of this operation allowed the arrest of 10 people and the investigation of another 30, in the provinces of Córdoba, Madrid, Ciudad Real, Seville, Cádiz, Málaga, Granada, Cantabria, Tarragona and Murcia, of different nationalities. 6 homes and 3 garages and dealerships were searched in the provinces of Córdoba, Madrid and Ciudad Real, where 40 high-end vehicles were intervened, one of which was listed as stolen, 8,500 euros in fractioned bills, as well as abundant documentation that is being studied.

The investigations were carried out by the Judicial Police Team of the Civil Guard of Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo and Civil Guards of the ROCA Teams that operate in the North and Center of the province. During the exploitation phase, Civil Guards from the Judicial Police Organic Unit and the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Córdoba and Madrid Commanderies intervened.