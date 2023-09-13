A few meters from the Plaza Mayor of Cusco, on Tres Cruces de Oro Street, on the second floor of an obstetric office, the horror was hidden. A mafia operated in this clinic that performed abortions and attended births with a macabre purpose: to sell newborns to families, and also fetuses to make payments to the land, an Andean tradition where offerings are made to the Pachamama in search of prosperity.

The operation against the criminal organization began on September 4, when a 45-year-old woman went with a baby in her arms to the Manco Cápac hospital, in the district of Santiago, to undergo routine check-ups and receive vaccines. to his supposed son, who was barely 14 days old. When the nurses told her that it was important that she too be checked she became nervous. Fanny Hurtado Altamirano refused, and that made one of the obstetricians suspicious, especially because the child was crying and at no time did she lift her shirt to breastfeed him. The obstetrician asked her to do it. After some evasions, Hurtado Altamirano reluctantly agreed, but her breasts had no milk. It was then that the clinic called the police.

The woman claimed that she had given birth at home, but there were no signs of having given birth. Uncovered, Hurtado Altamirano confessed that the child was not his and told them that he was only helping a family, that there was nothing to worry about because the baby would go to a good home. Under pressure from the interrogation, the false mother confessed that she had paid three thousand soles (811 dollars) for the newborn to a woman named Rosa Doris Huayhua Mamani, 55 years old. It was a case of human trafficking for the sale of children. Through the security cameras it was possible to verify that Huayhua Mamani had accompanied Hurtado Altamirano to the hospital, and that a third party involved had taken them: Rubén Mora Cuyuchi, also 55 years old. The two were arrested that same day in a shopping center.

Huayhua Mamani accompanies Fanny Altamirano Hurtado in the hospital corridors.

The agents and the Prosecutor’s Office found the place where the couple allegedly plotted and completed the robberies. In the premises where an obstetric office apparently operated, they found pregnancy tests, accessories for performing ultrasounds, surgical instruments, abortion pills, diapers, baby clothes, bank transfer receipts and notebooks. But what caught the officers’ attention the most was an altar with incense and charcoal.

When they checked the cell phones of the detainees, they found in the chats some preliminary details that have traced the route of the investigation: they had marketed at least twenty newborns, selling them for an average of 4,200 soles (1,135 dollars). The fetuses, meanwhile, would have been used by healers in payments to the land, a widespread practice in the Andes. In June 2022, in the same district of Santiago, a subject known as Malero Witchwho had seven human fetuses in his house.

“Due to the number of children, we are facing an aggravated crime of criminal organization. “Babies had become objects and merchandise,” Alberto Arenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Women, points out with indignation. The Special Protection Unit of Cusco placed the baby that Fanny Hurtado Altamirano paid for under official protection, but has not yet been able to locate the biological mother. Investigators believe she is from the Apurimac region. The Human Trafficking Prosecutor’s Office has called for all women who have ever been treated at the obstetric center to feel their complaint in a reserved manner and to be able to give more clues about how this alleged network operated.

“It is not ruled out that teenage mothers or women who did not want to be mothers may have gone to this clandestine and unlicensed center. Or also vulnerable people who did not have the means to support their children and decided to sell them. The Prosecutor’s Office has 120 days to collect all the evidence,” says Rocío Gala, national coordinator of the human trafficking prosecutors’ offices.

Last Sunday, the Superior Court of Justice of Cusco issued nine months of preventive detention against Fanny Hurtado Altamirano and Rosa Doris Huayhua Mamani for the alleged crimes of human trafficking and generic falsehood. The latter is a fugitive. There is a fourth person involved: Lizet Blanca Zambrano Huayhua, a bachelor in obstetrics. She would have been in charge of certifying the birth of the babies. The preventive detention hearing against her is pending.

