Gifts, clothes and donations for Alessia Pifferi, many people have compassion for that woman who let her daughter die

A network of solidarity around Alessia Pifferi, the mother who abandoned her 18-month-old daughter at home alone for six days. Little Diana died of starvation.

What is happening was shown in a report from the television program 2pm, hosted by Milo Infante, during one of the last episodes. Many people, especially women, who have clung to Alessia Pifferi and who have declared that they have compassion of that motherdespite what he did to his little girl.

Clothes and gifts, in preparation for the winter, sent to the San Vittore prison, where the woman is detained and to her lawyer’s office. Not only that, messages of support that the accused receives every day, along with donation proposalseven anonymous.

The messages sent to Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer

What worries me most is the dignity of the human being which is violated when you enter prison.

I have no right to go into the merits of this matter but on a human level I feel so sorry for it.

These are just some of the messages that the lawyer Alessia Pontenani receives every day for his assistant. There are those who feel sorry for Alessia Pifferi and how her life has changed because she abandoned her daughter. An 18 month old girl who remained at home alone for six long days, without food or water and who is died of hardship. The mother left Milan to go to Leffe and spend those days with her partner. No one knew that Diana was at home alone when her mother returned to her home for the little girl it was already too late.

Among these people, there are even those who have offered to send her gods monthly savings to give her back her lost dignity. A report, the one broadcast by the Ore 14 program, that did it a lot of discussion.

During the last hearing, a impartial psychiatric assessment was ordered for Alessia Pifferi, which will be carried out by an external expert. The aim is to evaluate the ability to understand and will of the accused and his social danger.