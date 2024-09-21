EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On a sunny afternoon in the dying winter in the southern cone, a group of boys and girls burst into the municipal educational park where the neighborhood orchestra of Campo de La Ribera, a working-class neighborhood in the city of Córdoba, Argentina, rehearses. This was a clandestine detention center during the last military dictatorship and currently houses some 4,500 people, many of them in vulnerable situations.

The musical group is part of the Network of Neighborhood Orchestrasan organization that works to train orchestral ensembles to guarantee access to culture and collaborate in the restoration of community fabric in areas of the urban periphery, ravaged by violence, drug trafficking and marginalization.

Maite Jara is 11 years old, she is a violin apprentice and dreams of accompanying a famous artist on stage. “I want to play like the breast [Renata Bonamici, la directora de orquesta] When she is tuning the violins, she plays beautifully. One day I will be like her, I will play like her,” she says.

Her mother, Verónica Rodríguez, says she would like her to play in the band of La Mona Jiménez, the most popular quartet artist in Córdoba, but above all she wants her to remain in the orchestra. She is the head of the household, has three daughters, lives alone with Maite and is employed in a cleaning company. She does not complain about the neighborhood where she has lived for 24 years because she believes it has the same security problems as others. “My dream is for Maite to go far,” she says.

Maite practices at home before going to the orchestra rehearsal in the Campo de la Ribera neighborhood. Sebastian Salguero

The idea of ​​neighborhood orchestras Born in 2005 as a government program in neighborhood schools where poverty is felt strongly. Later, it expanded. They are not the only ones that operate in the city, nor in other parts of the country and Latin America. But they have their own imprint, in alliance with social organizations.

The story began in the courtyard of the humble Arzobispo Castellano public primary school when orchestra musician Guillermo Zurita played the violin in front of the curious gaze of dozens of students who had never seen the instrument before. Shortly after, the school had its own orchestra, which had a great impact on the community.

The musician recalls the day when the father of a boy, who earned his living collecting cardboard in a horse-drawn cart, cut off his horse’s tail to give him the bristles to make violins. “Those things left a deep impression on me,” he says.

Zurita is the coordinator of this network that works to transform the lives of children and adolescents who grow up in hostile territories and to rebuild the social fabric through shared art. “We have different realities in the neighborhoods, situations where the kids are very exposed,” he explains.

According to the latest survey of the National Registry of Popular Neighborhoods (2019), there are 172 settlements in the province of Córdoba: 133 of them are located in Greater Córdoba and in the surrounding areas of the capital. About 17,000 families live there.

Guillermo Zurita (left) rehearses with students at the City Hall in August 2024. Sebastian Salguero

“The communities we serve are deeply marked by urban violence, substance abuse, economic deprivation, and marginalization. These are places where basic rights are lacking. Many of our neighborhoods have been expelled to the outskirts,” Zurita explains.

There are no age restrictions in orchestras: those who want to play, learn. There is also an active search for young people. Teachers even advertise door-to-door.

Cellist Renata Bonamici, composer, director of the Campo de La Ribera orchestra and teacher in others, describes the neighborhood as a “difficult territory” and somewhat deteriorated. “They are all working families [trabajadoras]with few resources and somewhat forgotten by the Cordoba environment,” he says. “Part of the situation of these kids has to do with the fact that there is no attention paid to these neighborhoods.”

The members of the network consider that public policies with a socio-community perspective are a debt in these sectors. “The network is very successful in the artistic and human aspects (…) but we believe that it is insufficient because there is a lot of need and lack around it,” says Zurita. He believes that if the creation of orchestras were a State policy, the results would be “more powerful.”

Right to culture

Guillermo Zurita, coordinator of the network of neighborhood orchestras in the city of Córdoba, Argentina. Sebastian Salguero

The network is composed of the Symphonic and Typical Orchestras in Chingolo that plays tango and city music, the Marquis Annex Orchestrathe Neighborhood Orchestra and Lutherie Workshop in Müller and Maldonadothat of Villa El Libertador, Villa Bustos, Campo La Ribera, Yapeyú and the Central Orchestra that rehearses in the Cabildo, in the heart of Córdoba.

It brings together boys and girls from more than 400 families, teachers, orchestra conductors and community workers. It aims to enable the children to “think artistically” by acquiring musical language and for this to provoke a personal dialogue, beyond what happens outside.

More music, less street

Vero accompanies her daughter Maite to the rehearsal, in the Campo de la Ribera neighborhood, Córdoba. Sebastian Salguero

The working-class neighborhoods on the outskirts of Córdoba are far from the city center, from cultural institutions and art schools. “Today the collective [bus] It costs 900 pesos, it’s almost a dollar. It’s very difficult to earn a dollar in Argentina, there are salaries that don’t even reach 150 dollars,” Zuriti continues. The orchestra doesn’t go to the neighborhood, the neighbors don’t go to the orchestra.

“If she wasn’t in the neighbourhood I wouldn’t be able to take her,” confirms Micaela Sarría, the mother of eight-year-old Ema, who plays the violin and flute. “I love watching her play, learning and getting excited,” she says.

“Those who do this in emerging and priority places do so because they feel there is a need. That is what identifies the network of orchestras,” Zurita believes. The results are so palpable that more and more people are asking for orchestras to open in their neighborhoods.

“Ten years ago, that was unthinkable, because the average person had no idea what an orchestra represents,” says Zurita. Today, we know: more music and fewer children on the streets.

Renata Bonamici, the orchestra’s director, gives violin lessons to a student. Sebastian Salguero

Bonamici is convinced that music saves. She tells the story of a teenager who was the victim of the police practice of stopping or interrogating people for “wearing a face,” which presupposes a person’s social origin. “One of the boys from Chingolo said that before the police stopped him in certain places and now, thanks to the fact that he has a violin case, they don’t. The violin is a passport out of the neighborhood. It’s so simple and so real,” she says.

Along the same lines, Zurita tells about the experience of a young member of the orchestra who was a “dog of the drug traffickers.” [se dedicaba al menudeo]“He told us that he didn’t know this world existed and that he wanted to dedicate himself to this. We are flattered that this happens,” he says.

Another achievement is that the children grow with the orchestra and project themselves beyond their surroundings. This is the case of Diego Tulian Lobato, 23, who plays the double bass and is a student at the Provincial Conservatory of Music. He started as a member of the orchestra in the humble Yapeyú neighborhood two years ago and is now a student assistant. In some way, he also feels that music saved his life. “The orchestra is a place for the children to be off the streets, even if it is not entirely achieved,” he says.

Lorena Aráoz is the mother of Giovanna Tapia, a ten-year-old student in the orchestra. She says that her daughter is more enthusiastic about the violin than about school. “There are many children in the neighborhood who are vulnerable to everything that happens, like drugs and all that. Here they learn other kinds of things, they are taught to be, they are loved, they are helped, they are valued.”

Diego Tulián, double bass player and assistant professor at the City Council. Sebastian Salguero

Giovanna dreams of having her own orchestra and playing with the renowned Argentine singer Abel Pintos“With the violin, she feels important,” says her mother.

The network is in the process of expansion and will soon be established as the Fundación Tocar para Vivir. For now, it subsists on donations and intermittent contributions from various government agencies.

The current national government of the far-right president, Javier Milei, has not sent any help so far. “We don’t know how it will continue because of the characteristics of this administration of not enabling anything that has to do with culture on a mass level,” says Zurita.

Contributions from individuals are essential. On one occasion they received 5,000 dollars to buy a bandoneon, which is used in the typical orchestra of Chingolo. “If there are people who contribute in this way it is because they are seeing the work that is being done. When you win a place in the slums you are also taking away a ‘dog’ from the drug dealers or an element that contributes to violence. It is good to think of ourselves as a place where a child is not loose on the street,” concludes Zurita.