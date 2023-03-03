Until 2030 by national project “Science and Universities” a network of 25 modern campuses will be created in Russia. The idea is to create comfortable conditions for students and young scientists to study, work and live. The campuses will house comfortable dormitories, modern laboratories, spaces for design and modeling, co-working spaces, libraries, places for walking and sports activities. Such campuses should become points of attraction for talented youth from Russia and abroad. But this is not the only task of the campuses, for more details, see the Lenta.ru article.

Created by national project “Science and Universities” modern university campuses must solve several problems at once. First of all, this is an investment in the development of science – a way to support young scientists and teachers, as well as increase the number of students who are connected to applied and fundamental developments.

As a result of the construction of 25 new campuses in Russia, additional places will appear for comfortable living and study of students and graduate students. The infrastructure of each will be sharpened for the training of specialists who are needed in this particular region. All projects are developed as a continuation of territorial strategies for socio-economic development.

According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, campuses “are points of growth not only for the university itself and the city in which it is located, but for the entire region.”

“The project will increase the investment attractiveness and scientific and educational potential of the regions – the campuses will become points of attraction for students, young scientists and businesses, where they can implement their ideas and find like-minded people. In addition, in many regions, high-tech infrastructure should unite several universities at once, which will allow not only to receive academic knowledge, but also to expand the circle of contacts, interests and creative self-expression,” said Andrey Omelchuk, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science. According to him, “in the context of globalization and the development of technology, students need to respond to current challenges.” Therefore, new university campuses should promote “productivity, concentration and development of creative ideas among students” and “develop in close connection with the city and its inhabitants.”

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Ambitious task

Program to create a network of university campuses within the framework of National project “Science and Universities” launched on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021. To select projects, an Interdepartmental Working Group was created, which included representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Construction, VEB.RF, non-profit organizations, professional expert communities and deputies of the State Duma.

In 2021, eight out of 27 applications were selected – from universities from Tomsk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Moscow, Novosibirsk and Ufa. On the basis of these campuses, it is planned to create more than 25 thousand places for students and teachers to live, more than 20 thousand square meters of new educational and scientific buildings. The total campus area will be more than 1.1 million square meters.

In 2022, 39 applications already participated in the competition, nine projects from Samara, Perm, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ivanovo, Arkhangelsk, Tyumen, Khabarovsk, Veliky Novgorod, as well as the Sirius federal territory (Krasnodar Territory, Sirius Science and Technology University) became the winners ). More than 36 thousand students and teachers will live on these campuses, more than 130 research laboratories will be built for them. The total campus area will be more than 1.1 million square meters.

Four expert reviews are carried out for each project: sectoral expertise by the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, construction expertise by the Russian Ministry of Construction, and legal, financial and economic expertise by VEB.RF.

“Creating a campus is, without any exaggeration, a super-ambitious task for the region. And in many ways, the victory in the selection is a kind of advance payment. Because reaching the world level is not only a difficult construction decision, but also a special kind of restructured activity of key scientific and educational organizations in a different way,” said Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov at the orientation session with the regions that won the second selection.

The government and the Ministry of Education and Science are completing the development of a basic standard – the main principles, indicators and indicators that need to be guided by when building campuses. In particular, we are talking about the use of domestic information modeling technologies. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasizedthat it is necessary to integrate Russian systems of design and operation from the stage of launching regional projects.

From Kaliningrad to Sakhalin

17 campuses currently being designed or built by national project “Science and Universities”are located in different regions of the country. In Kaliningrad, the Baltic Federal University named after Immanuel Kant became the anchor university. Three educational complexes will appear here – “Biomed”, “Institute of High Technologies” and “Higher School of Philosophy and Social Sciences”, as well as a conference complex, two hostels and other facilities. The total area of ​​buildings will be about 110 thousand square meters.

On the campus of MSTU. N.E. Bauman, two research centers, a Digital Transformation Cluster, a Quantum Park, an Innovation Hub, a Congress Center, two dormitories with public spaces Spektr and Strela, and other facilities will appear in Moscow. Three new educational buildings – technological, transport and technological systems, biomedical systems and technologies – will have 27 specialized research laboratories. The total area of ​​campus facilities will be 169,000 square meters. The first two new buildings were commissioned in December 2022.

The SakhalinTECH campus at Sakhalin State University will consist of two facilities – a research and education center and a student campus of three nine-story dormitories interconnected. 1500 students and graduate students will be able to live and study here.

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

The Sakhalin project is a very good example of how the construction of the campus helps to use the achievements of local scientists to unlock the potential of the entire region. “The project will help us focus on the development of unique areas that are the hallmark of Sakhalin State University. This is everything related to the study of the sea, the oil and gas industry and alternative energy, the climate agenda, social sciences and linguistics. Due to its geographical location, the region has unique scientific developments in the study of aquaculture and the use of aquatic biological resources,” Alexander Bakharev, press secretary of SakhGU, told Lente.ru.

On the basis of the university, there is a Climate Center and a special carbon test site, where the impact of various forms of carbon on natural ecosystems is studied. In recent years, developments in the field of hydrogen energy production have been actively carried out. There is a large field of activity for young scientists.

The construction of a modern campus will reduce the outflow of talented young people and make Sakhalin as attractive as possible in the eyes of applicants from all over the country. “We expect these guys to become highly qualified specialists in the future and stay on the islands, getting jobs with decent wages,” said Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region.

In partnership with business

Construction of campuses national project “Science and Universities” conducted on the basis of public-private partnership. After all, business is also interested in the development of regions and the training of qualified specialists.

For example, for projects that were selected for the second wave of the 2022 competition, the funding structure is as follows, told at a government meeting in December 2022, Minister Valery Falkov: “Private investments – 45.9 percent, the federal budget – 44.8 percent, regional investments – 9.3 percent.”

According to him, “the creation of campuses is one of the most important projects for scientific and technological development, attracting talented youth, and ensuring the technological sovereignty of the country.”

