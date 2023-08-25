The owner of a hairdressing salon in Ondara (Alicante, 7,085 inhabitants) decided at the beginning of this year to diversify her business. In the company of his partner, with whom he lived despite having obtained a restraining order against him, and four other people, he allegedly set up a retail drug sales network that covered a large part of the Marina Alta region, located in the northern fringe of the province. The income grew and the plot decided to invest it in a fortified building next to his home in Beniarbeig (2,267 inhabitants), in the middle of the mountains, with which he intended to prop up his escalation in the world of drug trafficking with the help of great security measures and a powerful arsenal. The hairdresser, meanwhile, served to launder the money from his clandestine activity, according to the investigation carried out by the Civil Guard. Five of them were arrested on July 25 in the Nobuki operation, accused of crimes against public health, for drug trafficking; belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons. After going to court, three days later, all are released with charges.

The first indications of the creation of the new criminal group appeared in February of this year, when the agents of the Civil Guard post in El Verger (4,986 inhabitants) detected a slight increase in cocaine use in different locations in the Marina Alta. The investigations quickly led to the two-story house surrounded by a dense grove where the hairdresser and her partner lived, in Beniarbeig. Next to the property, the agents verified that a building and terrace had been built with block bricks whose license did not appear in the local records. Strongly protected, the bunker had a video surveillance service and a small window of about ten square centimeters to allow the safe sale of narcotic substances.

The operations center of the narco couple functioned as a drug warehouse and a surveillance post against rival gangs and police agents. The couple had also avoided an initial problem for his criminal business, since a judicial process opened against him had issued a restraining order with respect to her. However, the alleged victim had altered his residence data in the VioGen system so that law enforcement officers would not hang around her home to monitor compliance with the court order. From there, the considered leader of the group went every morning to her hairdresser, while her partner distributed the drug among his employees, three men and one woman, who were in charge of selling it on the street, on a small scale, in mountain towns. Alicante that do not reach 10,000 inhabitants, except for Pego (10,295) and the regional capital, Dénia (43,899). The beauty business had employees, who are not involved in this activity, according to sources of the investigation.

The Nobuki operation concluded on July 25 with the arrest of the ringleader, his lieutenant and three of the vendors. The other woman is listed as investigated. They all have a history of similar events, they are Spanish, except for one of the vendors, who is Romanian, and his ages range from 27 to 59 years. Along with the crimes related to drug trafficking, the leader’s partner is accused of breaching the restraining order and another of the members, the violation of a sentence for driving a vehicle without a license. The members of the criminal group went to court on July 28 in the Dénia duty court, which ordered their release with precautionary measures.

Money in the printer drawer

In the searches, carried out at the hairdresser’s, in the bunker and in two buildings in El Verger and Benimeli, in which the Roca de Calp team also participated, specializing in crimes committed in rural areas, the agents found small amounts of cocaine, hashish and marijuana, as well as all the material necessary for its processing and distribution. The money from the illicit business was hidden in the page drawer of a printer, of which a total of 17,236 euros were seized. In addition, the gang had two sawed-off shotguns, a short firearm, another long compressed air weapon and one more, simulated, together with the corresponding ammunition and a large machete, which indicated to the investigators that it was from a dangerous gang.