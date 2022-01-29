A network of centers for working with teenagers at risk will be created in Russia. This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on Saturday, January 29.

One of the strategic initiatives of Lvova-Belova will be the program “Teens of Russia”, within the framework of which they should develop a community of specialists, create a Federal Methodological Center for Adolescent Work and a network of adolescent centers.

“Children who exhibit deviant behavior do so under the influence of many negative factors. These can be problems in the family, and bullying in the school community, and mental disorders, and a situation of failure and depression. If adults show sensitivity in a timely manner, determine the source of the problem, do not push the child away and find a way to support him, this will help many teenagers, ”the press service of the children’s ombudsman reported in “RIA News”.

On January 18, Lvova-Belova stated that control over pedophiles is required after their release. Earlier that day, the State Duma adopted in the third, final, reading a bill on a life sentence for recidivist pedophiles.