What is not seen does not exist. How many times in the last week have you seen a black journalist on your favorite news programs? How many times have you heard an African-descendant professional speaking about difficult topics as a reference in the media you consume daily?

If the answer is a sincere “I don’t remember” or, directly, “none”; and if, perhaps, for the first time you notice that there is an entire population simply erased from the media landscape, and this surprises and displeases you, you are invited to accompany, support and strengthen the Network of Afro-Latin Journalistswhich we have just launched to promote diversity and the connection of Afro-descendant communication professionals in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This initiative, led by black communicators, is a movement that crosses borders and languages, from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego. Intersectional, connected with local, regional or international experiences, collectively Afro-diasporic, they report —from the territory and in first person— on the realities of no less than a quarter of Latin America, the population that defines itself as Afro-descendant according to data from the World Bank.

The Network of Afro-Latin Journalists is supported by the University of São Paulo (USP) and is the Latin American section of the Network of Black Journalists for Diversity in Communication, better known as Red JP (Jornalistas Pretos, in Portuguese) in Brazil. It emerges in an important year for democracies in the American continent, in which we are having elections in several countries, to contribute to journalistic coverage that reflects the true demographics and complexities of our societies.

On August 16, the Network of Afro-Latin Journalists gathered in a live conversation to communication professionals from Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, under the moderation of Dennis Oliveira, professor at the Center for Latin American Studies on Culture and Communication at USP.

The virtual round table was an opportunity to consolidate possibilities for collaboration and growth. It was also an opportunity to share challenges experienced throughout the course, projects in progress and concrete examples of how racism is a permanent enemy of these careers, translated, for example, in the numerous hate messages that prominent Afro communicators in their countries usually receive on social media.

The creation of regional communities facilitates exchanges between journalists on strategies and dynamics specific to their areas of operation. Networking is essential to ensure that the perspectives of Afro-descendant populations in these countries are adequately represented.

The JP Network is a global community born in Brazil, dedicated to promoting diversity in the media. It is also the Brazilian representative of the international coalition Panafrican Caucus of Journalists.

The community of Afro-Latin journalists is the beginning of a project to expand and consolidate regional networks on other continents. The JP Network, for example, is similar to communities in Africa, Asia and Europe that promote a more inclusive media environment adapted to the realities of each territory. The ultimate goal is to build a Global Network of Black Journalists, where they can share knowledge and projects, but also where narratives that reflect the cultural, historical and social diversity of each region can be strengthened.

Since 2018, the organization has been empowering black journalists and journalists from other socially disadvantaged groups. Its mission is to ensure that all stories are told.

In an action based on education, defense of rights, opportunity and representation, we bring together members of civil society from all backgrounds and colors. Our focus is to propose plural communication and to highlight its importance in reducing hate speech, combating disinformation and improving the quality of information production.

In a world entirely mediated by screens, spaces in which journalists from all over the world can come together in support of the defence of democratic values ​​- such as active anti-racism – strengthen communication as a whole and the fundamental social role of journalism in particular.

The Network of Afro-Latino Journalists represents a step forward in this quest for more equitable and representative communication in the Americas, in which black voices are heard, valued and made visible.

Because reproducing more faithfully the demographics of the societies to which we belong means better journalism for everyone, and this is our goal.