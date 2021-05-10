A netizen under the nickname Stack Smashing was able to hack a novelty of the American company Apple – the AirTag beacon, which was released at the end of April. He posted the video on Twitter on May 9.

As it turned out, a cybersecurity expert is hiding under the nickname Stack Smashing. The specialist wrote that he managed to hack the gadget and change the elements of the software, in particular, change his NFC URL.

So, a regular beacon opens the official website of the company, and a hacked one is able to open a third-party URL that can be used by fraudsters for various schemes.

On April 20, Apple unveiled the all-in-one iMac in seven colors, an updated iPad Pro, AirTags, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple, and the Apple TV.

The Ozon service said that AirTag will be of the greatest interest among the presented devices. The gadget helps to find lost keys or headphones, even a car, by displaying their location on a map.

Apple promises that the device will comply with privacy rules. It also won’t be able to track people. The cost of AirTags is $ 29 (2.3 thousand rubles). In the US, the device can be purchased from April 23rd.

Earlier in April, it became known that since the beginning of 2021, Russian citizens were most often interested in Apple and Samsung tablets. At the same time, it was clarified that the most popular models were Apple iPad (2020), Apple iPad Air 2020 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A.