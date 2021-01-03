A resident of Ivanteevka near Moscow told about the owners of the kennel, where the dogs tore an 11-year-old boy. In conversation with REN TV On December 3, a neighbor noted that the dog breeder abused alcohol.

“There used to be a different owner. And this one (the owner of the kennel – Ed.) Is some kind of drunk. Now they (dogs – Ed.) Are not visible. Earlier, it happened, they bark, they raise a noise. We also went to write on them, ”the woman said.

She said she lost her dog eight years ago because of the neighbors’ dogs. The woman said that then her husky ran away and was killed along with the dogs from the nursery roaming the street.

The tragedy happened the day before. According to the TV channel, the child decided to feed the animals in the enclosure, but the dogs escaped and killed the boy. Presumably, the parents of the deceased were visiting the owners of the nursery.

At the moment, there are no animals or owners on the territory of the nursery, the aviaries are sealed.

Earlier that day, the prosecutor’s office promised to check the dog kennel for compliance with legislation on the responsible treatment of animals, veterinary and sanitary-epidemiological rules. It will also assess the implementation by the authorities and institutions of the system for the prevention of neglect and juvenile delinquency.

A criminal case has been initiated, the progress of the investigation has been put under control.