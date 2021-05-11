A neighbor of Ilnaz Galyaviev, who started shooting at a gymnasium in Kazan, said that the young man was “bad.” This was announced on Wednesday, May 12, REN TV…

According to him, Galyaviev often behaved violently at night and prevented his neighbors from sleeping. Later, the father apologized for this behavior of his son.

The neighbor also said that the family lived with him in this house for a long time, but in 2021 they moved to new housing, but the apartment still belongs to them. The 19-year-old lived with his parents in a new apartment, while regularly visiting the old house, he added.

On Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev started shooting at gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan. As a result, seven children and two teachers were killed, 21 people were injured, including 18 children who are currently in hospitals.

Two of the hospitalized children remain in critical condition.

The offender was detained on the spot by FSB officers. A criminal case was initiated.

During the interrogation, Galyaviev said that he was a “god” and since last summer “he began to hate everyone.” According to him, a monster has awakened in him. The investigation will appoint him a psychiatric examination.