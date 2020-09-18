The Civil Guard has arrested a man this Thursday in the Extremaduran town of Monesterio (Badajoz) for his alleged connection with the disappearance of Manuela Chavero, who was last seen in the early morning hours of July 4-5, 2016, before his trail was lost.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, the detainee is a 28-year-old resident of the municipality who lives on the same street as the disappeared woman. The security forces, who have already been tracking this individual for several months, have registered his home during several hours in search of clues about his possible link with the disappearance of Chavero. A sister of the missing woman received an anonymous letter in which the detainee was accused as a suspect, prompting the Civil Guard to investigate him.

This arrest comes a few weeks after UCO agents made a new search of Chavero’s home in search of new leads. When his disappearance was reported in July 2016, agents found his wallet and mobile phone inside the house, just as they did not see any sign that someone forced the door. Despite the Numerous raids that have been carried out in the vicinity of the municipality, hardly any clues have been found about the whereabouts of Chavero and what happened that morning from July 4 to 5, 2016.