Very bright, with geometric tile on the walls, a structure full of curves and integrated furniture that takes you back to the seventies, the portal of the Melilla 31 building is a delight full of details. It is located at number 23 of the Ciudad de Melilla seafront in the La Malagueta district of Malaga and has large windows, flower boxes and a pavement of blue-toned tiles that seems to introduce the Mediterranean into the interior. Practically everything is original, even the cute mailboxes, and belongs to the work carried out by the architect Antonio Lamela on this 16-story block that was completed in 1972.

For many of the neighbors who reside in its 59 floors, walking through this space has nothing special. For others, it is quite an experience. Therefore, when one of them, Marina Benavides, learned in 2019 that the community of owners had decided to carry out a complete reform of the portal, she could not believe it. “I was quite sorry for him and I thought he had to be saved,” says the woman, who works as an interior designer. He then coordinated a mobilization with the support of numerous experts and the Malaga College of Architects that culminated in the inscription of the building in the General Catalog of Andalusian Historical Heritage. The portal is saved, the property protected for the future and Marina, satisfied after her arduous task.

Like the Port of Malaga, Malagueta is a neighborhood with an industrial past, as shown by the works that the illustrator, engraver and painter Gustave Doré made in the area in the 19th century. Humble, with old fishermen’s houses, it grew to have a tram line. There the bullring that bears his name was built. Until the middle of the last century its streets were dressed in earth. Starting in the sixties, with the development of its partial plan, the place was chosen to bring the city to modernity looking at the sky, with a series of high-rise residential buildings that completely changed the landscape.

Architect Antonio Lamela designed this 16-story block that was completed in 1972.



Facade of the Melilla 31 building, in the La Malagueta neighborhood (Málaga).

One of them was commissioned by a local real estate agency from Antonio Lamela, who had already developed emblematic works on the Costa del Sol such as Playamar or La Nogalera, both in Torremolinos, where he also devised the Meliá Tres Carabelas hotel that today only appears in old postcards because it was demolished. Melilla 31 was built between 1967 and 1972 and became one of the first towers in Malaga. Also in one of its most unique buildings because with it modernity arrived in the capital of Malaga.

“It has an emblematic location and its orientation is very ingenious: + oblique, 45 degrees with respect to the street, to always look at the sea,” says Carlos Lamela, son of the architect who died in 2017, who is now in charge of Estudio Lamela, responsible to build the next hospital in Malaga, as well as three skyscrapers in the eastern part of the city. They have also designed the new Airbus campus in Madrid, the recently opened Four Seasons hotel in the capital, Madrid airport T4 or the Colón Towers, whose remodeling brings bitterness to the studio, which does not understand that it has not been protected the pair of buildings. Antonio Lamela and his successors have developed numerous projects around the world and many maintain the influence of their creator, with a line as contemporary as it is functional.

Melilla 31 is a perfect example. Although Carlos Lamela was just a child during its construction, he remembers well that building destined to be the tallest block of flats in Malaga. Its portal “has been frozen in time”, as the architect says. It has been well preserved, like the façade, which remains practically the same – without air conditioning machines or metal closures, unlike other towers in the area – and the special distribution of its floors. It is what Marina Benavides fell in love with when, in 2015, she went there for rent with her family. “As soon as I entered, I knew I was keeping it,” says the woman from Malaga. “Large windows, lots of light, exquisite carpentry, cool orientation in summer and mild in winter, everything convinced me,” he says. In 2019 he bought an apartment in the same block and moved. It was then that he learned of the renovation works on the portal. “They were going to destroy it,” he stresses.

View of the portal of the Antonio Lamela building recently protected by the Junta de Andalucía. study lamela

She then began, together with her husband Emilio Almagro, to chat with her neighbors to explain that there were other ways to reform the entrance without making its original layout disappear. “It needs a fix, that is clear, but not a destruction,” insists Benavides, who was sensitizing the rest of the owners of the importance of maintaining the stay. Later, he spoke with the architect Daniel Rincón, who could not believe what he was told and decided to write an article in the newspaper Malaga Opinion. “We cannot protect everything that has been built and freeze our cities,” acknowledged the specialist in the text, who did ask neighbors to reconsider their position after explaining the values ​​of the property.

“Antonio Lamela was ahead of his time: he always thought that architecture should be done from the inside out. It was much lighter, with forms that almost float and a contained elegance ”, explains Rincón to ICON Design. Benavides also spoke with Carlos Lamela himself, who offered to carry out the reform project for free, but the promoters of the work did not give in. Nor when the Malaga College of Architects made guided visits to the building’s portal and to others in the area during Architecture Week.

The Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Telmo showed its support for the preservation of the portal, as did the College of Architects of Malaga. “It is a quality building whose protection was worth working on,” says its dean, Francisco Sarabia. His research work focused on the portal, but finally protection has been granted to the entire property. “It is a very important step because it helps to understand that it is not necessary for a building to be very old, with centuries of life, for it to have value: there are contemporary buildings that can also be recognized and this, for example, is a good representative of the Modern language, of the architect’s trade, of quality without fanfare. You have to be sensitive to that authorship, ”insists Sarabia. “It is also a precedent that will allow recent architectural works not to disappear and to be rehabilitated in a coherent way”, adds the architect Ángel Asenjo, who signs three blocks in La Malagueta, among which the so-called Horizon, where your studio is located.

The houses in the building have large windows, lots of light, exquisite carpentry and a cool orientation in summer and mild in winter. study lamela

Finally, Melilla 31 has been protected, as stated the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía last March 5. The document defines it as “an exponent of contemporary architecture of undoubted quality and harmony” and underlines, among other aspects, that it is “the depository of a cultured architecture, halfway between the simplicity of rationalism and an unusual plastic refinement in this period”. “Therefore, the heritage values ​​that concur in the property are detected, of a historical, architectural, urban and typological nature, which justify the protection of community spaces and the building envelope as an exponent of the postulates of the Modern Movement on the Coast del Sol ”, underlines the bulletin.

The Minister of Culture, Patricia del Pozo, also signs the provision with which the property is registered in the General Catalog of Andalusian Historical Heritage to “safeguard its values.” This does not prevent reforms from being carried out. “Works can be done, but with care and affection,” says Daniel Rincón, who asks the administrations that this type of protection does not entail delays in licenses, “because this will be negative for other neighbors to follow the path of Marina Benavides.”

With the mid-afternoon sun entering the community portal, the noise of the Argentine parrots among the palm trees and the murmur of the waves in the background, Benavides is satisfied with the happy ending of the story. So do many of the neighbors and other personalities who have shown their support for the preservation of the portal and the building. “There have been many people who have participated in this story, but Marina Benavides has been fundamental. I wish we had more people like her because the Spanish architectural heritage would be better conserved ”, underlines Carlos Lamela from Madrid. It is the first building owned by his father to obtain protection out of the hundreds he has erected throughout Spain. Malaga has been the exception.

A detail of the lobby of the Antonio Lamela building. study lamela