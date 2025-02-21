The Civil Guard has arrested a neighbor of Lousame as presumed responsible for the Theft of religious images and other worship objects from the Chapel of Santa Rita de Ponte Beluso, in the Coruña town of Boiro. The Armed Institute opened an investigation as a result of two subtractions that occurred in November 2024 and January of this year.

On both occasions, The arrested agreed to the chapel at night and wearing reflective work clothes to simulate that it was an operator of a nearby company and, thus, not to raise suspicions before possible witnesses.

The investigations allowed the alleged author to identify and recover the stolen objects: Two images of Santa Rita, a painting of Jesus Christ and a Rosary. All of them are elements donated by parishioners and devotees of the parish, so “they have a high symbolic and sentimental value for the neighbors,” the Civil Guard emphasizes.

Agents attribute the detainee Two crimes against heritage and socioeconomic order: Theft and theft. The proceedings have been made available to the Court of First Instance and Instruction of the Guard of Ribeira.